William R. “Billy” Keays
June 7, 1954—Apr. 21, 2021
SOUTH GLENS FALLS – William R. “Billy” Keays, 66, of South Glens Falls and a longtime resident of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully at his home, Men of Moreau, on April 21, 2021, after complications from years of health problems.
Born on June 7, 1954 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Constance and David Keays.
Billy was a 1974 graduate of Hudson Falls High School. Following graduation, he started his long relationship with the Green Jackets Football team, where he was so proud to have been their waterboy. In 2012, Billy was inducted into the Green Jackets Hall of Fame for all the hard work and dedication he gave to the team.
He was also a hard worker and very devoted at his job. Billy was an assembler at the Community Workshop in Queensbury and after three decades of service, he retired from CWI North County Ventures.
As an avid member of the Special Olympics, Billy competed in bowling, track and field and swimming. Every year, he walked away with many medals and trophies. Billy was a proud athlete. He enjoyed going to Sandy’s, Humbugs and Good Times, where he enjoyed the atmosphere of rock and roll music and dancing. Billy also looked forward to his annual birthday dinner at Hooters.
He was an enthusiastic and friendly man, with a sensitive, caring nature, soft-spoken manner and an outgoing personality. Billy will be greatly missed by his many friends at day program and his housemates: Charlie, Ted and Sean; and his cats: Jack and Spirit.
Survivors include his sister, Darah Keays-Todd and her husband Scott of Queensbury; his niece, Jennifer Norris and her husband, Craig of Hudson Falls; and children: John and Caira; his nephew, Adam Willis and his wife, Megan; and children: Avery, Addison and Ashton.
Billy’s family wishes to extend a special thank you for the love and support provided to Billy from his caregivers throughout the years.
Friends may call on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. All those that attend will be required to wear face masks and maintain social distance.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the funeral home.
Billy will be laid to rest, following the funeral service, at Union Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward.
The family suggests that memorial donations by made to SPCA of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
