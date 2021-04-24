William R. “Billy” Keays

June 7, 1954—Apr. 21, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS – William R. “Billy” Keays, 66, of South Glens Falls and a longtime resident of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully at his home, Men of Moreau, on April 21, 2021, after complications from years of health problems.

Born on June 7, 1954 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Constance and David Keays.

Billy was a 1974 graduate of Hudson Falls High School. Following graduation, he started his long relationship with the Green Jackets Football team, where he was so proud to have been their waterboy. In 2012, Billy was inducted into the Green Jackets Hall of Fame for all the hard work and dedication he gave to the team.

He was also a hard worker and very devoted at his job. Billy was an assembler at the Community Workshop in Queensbury and after three decades of service, he retired from CWI North County Ventures.