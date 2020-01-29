Aug. 24,1947 — Jan. 27, 2020

POTTERSVILLE — William R. 'Bill' Baker passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2020 at the home of his son and daughter-in-law.

Born at home in Bolton Landing on Aug. 24, 1947, the son of the late William C. and Rita V. (Pasco) Baker.

Bill served in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Vietnam from 1968-1969.

Bill was an avid logger and had a great fondness for the woods. As a young boy he started his lifelong logging career alongside his father drawing logs from the header by a team of horses, eventually switching to skidders which was where his love was. He worked for many logging businesses over the years before settling at home with his son in Pottersville. Bill was a family man and the love for his kids and grandbabies was abundant and ever present, right until the very end. His sense of humor and love of family will live on through his children and grandchildren forever.

Besides his parents, Bill was predeceased by one brother, Rexford Baker; and one beautiful granddaughter, Sopiha Ann Baker.