Aug. 24,1947 — Jan. 27, 2020
POTTERSVILLE — William R. 'Bill' Baker passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2020 at the home of his son and daughter-in-law.
Born at home in Bolton Landing on Aug. 24, 1947, the son of the late William C. and Rita V. (Pasco) Baker.
Bill served in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Vietnam from 1968-1969.
You have free articles remaining.
Bill was an avid logger and had a great fondness for the woods. As a young boy he started his lifelong logging career alongside his father drawing logs from the header by a team of horses, eventually switching to skidders which was where his love was. He worked for many logging businesses over the years before settling at home with his son in Pottersville. Bill was a family man and the love for his kids and grandbabies was abundant and ever present, right until the very end. His sense of humor and love of family will live on through his children and grandchildren forever.
Besides his parents, Bill was predeceased by one brother, Rexford Baker; and one beautiful granddaughter, Sopiha Ann Baker.
Bill is survived by his five children, William J. (Kathleen) Baker of Pottersville, Michele Baker of Chestertown, David (Mary Morehouse) Baker of Pottersville, Nicole (Lance Mitchell) Baker of Chestertown, and Brittany (Lonnie Granger) Baker of Brant Lake. He is survived by his siblings, Tom Baker of Florida, Marlene Burch of Chestertown, Kenny Baker of Bolton Landing, Kerry Baker of Warrensburg, Linda Baker of Bolton Landing and Pam Baker of Glens Falls; the mother of his beloved children, Gayle (Troy) Scripture; 12 grandchildren, Angel, Delilah, Dylan, Isabella, Ethan, Kasey, Abigail, Aydin, Annaleigh, Aubriley, Callie-Marie and Hunter; and his favorite great-grandson, Chase William.
Bill will be remembered and greatly missed by all who knew him. At his request there will be no services or calling hours. His family will gather privately at a later date to celebrate his life.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St., Chestertown.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.