July 23, 1946—July 13, 2021
GLENS FALLS — William Post Hubert, 74, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in his home, with his family by his side.
Born July 23, 1946, in Montclair, NJ, he was the son of James and Doras (Downey) Hubert.
Bill was a member of the 1964 graduating class of Morristown High School, where he was an active and enthusiastic member of the marching band. He went on to further his education at Syracuse University, graduating in 1971, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts. He served in the Navy and Naval reserves as an intelligence officer (1967-1972).
Bill has had many forms of employment in his life. He was an entrepreneur and a true Renaissance man. He was the owner of several businesses including being the main founding owner of Atlantic British in the 1970s, for which he developed a revolutionary computer inventory system to manage the importing/exporting of Land Rover parts in the Western Hemisphere. He also founded The Compact Disc Center using his own computer system for the worldwide distribution of CDs and DVDs in the 1980s. For his company, Atlantic Marine, Bill created saltwater-proof anemometers and associated electronics used for boat instrumentation. Bill then worked for almost 30 years as the systems designer and installation director for Scarano Boats in Albany, NY where he was able to employ his vast and varied knowledge to oversee the design for electrical, electronic, plumbing equipment, and machinery installations. Through his work, he ensured that all systems engineering met quality and Coast Guard certification requirements. He had over 20 years of experience in marine electronics, including the design and manufacturing of computer-based instrumentation. Whenever there was a problem, Bill was the one to call to help try to solve it.
William was also able to apply his passion for playing the organ into an occupation. Very early in his career, he worked as an employee of Allen Organs, an organization he continued to work with over the years to assist in the buying/selling and installation of organs for churches and homes. He was employed as a Church Organist at multiple churches across the region, most recently at Grace Memorial Chapel at Sabbath Day Point, Silver Bay, NY.
Bill was a passionate supporter of classical music. He was a member of the Marcella Sembrich Museum board starting in 2005 and led the organization as President starting in 2008 until 2021. He was the longest-running board president. He was also a longtime member of The Hudson Mohawk Chapter of the American Theatre Organ Society (ATOS). Through the ATOS, he volunteered his time to install many organs around the region, most notably, “Goldie” at Proctors Theater. He also performed at least one concert a year with “Goldie” at Proctors Theater. Bill was the “official” Organist of Round Lake Auditorium. He performed many concerts there over the years, sometimes incorporating his two daughters into his performances.
Bill also enjoyed traveling both across the country and around the world. He was very proud of traveling the whole length of the famous “Route 66” in his Saab convertible with his good friend Bob Smith. Bill always took the scenic route wherever he went and prided himself on discovering historical landmarks and interesting sites along the way. He loved sailing and owned many sailboats on which he cruised and very successfully raced. Bill loved taking pictures of family and friends, and all life around him. He was never without at least one (or two) cameras on hand. He frequently said “you can never take too many pictures. These events only happen once in life and then they are gone. You need to capture them while you can”.
Bill had a lifelong passion for learning, especially for how things work. He was also a Land Rover, Saab, and GMC Motorhome enthusiast. He enjoyed woodworking and built many windows and cabinets in his historical home that he loved. He was a brilliant raconteur of stories and a history buff. Bill’s favorite activity was to spend time with family, especially his five grandchildren. He will always be remembered for the many great things he accomplished in his lifetime and the kindness and generosity he shared with everyone he met. He always lived by and wanted everyone to follow his number one rule to “have fun”.
Bill was predeceased by his parents.
Those left to cherish Bill’s memory are his wife, Kathryn (Williams) Hubert of Glens Falls; his two daughters: Devon L. Hubert (Jason Brown) of Bennington, NH and Blythe P. (Harvey) Hveem of Glens Falls; his grandchildren: Cody and Lyla Brown of Bennington, NH and Roscoe, Conrad, and Brecken Hveem of Glens Falls; his sister, Priscilla Grover (Philip) of Fairlee, VT; his two brothers: Richard Hubert (Barbara) of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA and James Hubert, Jr. (Ruth) of Gilford, NH; as well as several nieces and nephews; and many extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m., July 30, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church in Glens Falls, NY, where military honors will also be performed. Following the memorial service at the church, family and friends will gather at the Marcella Sembrich Museum, 4800 Lake Shore Dr., Bolton Landing, NY.
Interment will take place at the Woodland Cemetery, Bellport, NY at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Marcella Sembrich Memorial Association, Bolton Landing, NY; https://thesembrich.org/donate.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
“Friends, life is short, and we do not have much time to gladden the hearts of those who travel with us; so be swift to love and make haste to be kind.”
— Henri-Frederic Amiel
