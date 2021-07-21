William Post Hubert

Bill has had many forms of employment in his life. He was an entrepreneur and a true Renaissance man. He was the owner of several businesses including being the main founding owner of Atlantic British in the 1970s, for which he developed a revolutionary computer inventory system to manage the importing/exporting of Land Rover parts in the Western Hemisphere. He also founded The Compact Disc Center using his own computer system for the worldwide distribution of CDs and DVDs in the 1980s. For his company, Atlantic Marine, Bill created saltwater-proof anemometers and associated electronics used for boat instrumentation. Bill then worked for almost 30 years as the systems designer and installation director for Scarano Boats in Albany, NY where he was able to employ his vast and varied knowledge to oversee the design for electrical, electronic, plumbing equipment, and machinery installations. Through his work, he ensured that all systems engineering met quality and Coast Guard certification requirements. He had over 20 years of experience in marine electronics, including the design and manufacturing of computer-based instrumentation. Whenever there was a problem, Bill was the one to call to help try to solve it.