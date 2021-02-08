Aug. 3, 1962-Feb. 5, 2021
HUDSON FALLS—William “Plumber” Mound, Sr., 58, of Hudson Falls passed away after a brief illness on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on August 3, 1962 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late George and Geraldine Mound.
Bill graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1980. He had a strong work ethic shown through his jobs at Albany Public Market, Grand Union, Boston Drain, as owner/operator of Broadway Antiques and Tri-State Equities and as owner of many real estate properties in the Fort Edward-Hudson Falls area.
Bill gained many friends throughout the years and was well known for his fun-loving personality. He enjoyed collecting coins, scratch-off tickets, gardening, auctions, garage sales, antiquing, boating, being on the water and spending time with his beloved dog Sparky.
He was predeceased by his parents, maternal and paternal grandparents.
Survivors include his children: Katie Mound, Bill Mound, Jr., Ashley Dunlavey and Anthony Mound; grandchildren: Adrianna and Isabella Moon, Jack O’Tier, Nicholas and Logan Mound, Chaynce Dunlavey; siblings: George (Sherri) Mound Jr., Michael (Karen Winne) Mound, John (Andree Mosso) Mound, Christine (Michael) Yakush and Jennifer (Glenn) Atchinson; several aunts, uncles and many nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews; several very close friends; and estranged wife Laurie Weller Mound.
Due to COVID, the services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests memorial donations in Bill’s name be made to American Heart Association Northeastern Region, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241 or to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, PO Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
