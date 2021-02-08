Aug. 3, 1962-Feb. 5, 2021

HUDSON FALLS—William “Plumber” Mound, Sr., 58, of Hudson Falls passed away after a brief illness on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on August 3, 1962 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late George and Geraldine Mound.

Bill graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1980. He had a strong work ethic shown through his jobs at Albany Public Market, Grand Union, Boston Drain, as owner/operator of Broadway Antiques and Tri-State Equities and as owner of many real estate properties in the Fort Edward-Hudson Falls area.

Bill gained many friends throughout the years and was well known for his fun-loving personality. He enjoyed collecting coins, scratch-off tickets, gardening, auctions, garage sales, antiquing, boating, being on the water and spending time with his beloved dog Sparky.

He was predeceased by his parents, maternal and paternal grandparents.