GLENS FALLS — William Philip Simmonds Jr., formerly of Glens Falls, died peacefully in Ticonderoga on Aug 1, 2019.
He was the son of Dr. and Mrs. William P. Simmonds, who resided in Glens Falls most of their lives. Bill was born in 1949 in New York City.
The family later moved to Glens Falls, where he resided most of his life.
Bill attended Glens Falls High School and then Trinity Pawling School, graduating in 1968. He had a lifelong love and knowledge of sports, which led him to sports writing at both Trinity Pawling and Waynesburg University, where he graduated in 1972. He then attended Delphi University, where he specialized in park and recreation management.
Bill always had a great sense of humor, a ready smile and kind word and hugs for his three siblings, their spouses and his 13 nieces and nephews. He loved family gatherings and fishing and golfing with his dad and brothers.
Bill is survived by his three siblings, Jean S. Williamson and her husband, Tom, of Williamsburg, Virginia, Dr. Robert T. Simmonds and his wife, Jean Ann, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Jeffrey T. Simmonds and his wife, Ellen, of Cos Cob, Connecticut.
The family will gather in Glens Falls to celebrate Bill with a memorial service this fall.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Eldercare in Ticonderoga for their loving, dedicated and excellent care shown to Bill over the last 5 years.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home. Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
