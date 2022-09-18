April 14, 1936—Sept. 13, 2022

LAKE GEORGE — William Paul “Bill” Dow, 86, went up to the Big Steamboat in the Sky on Sept. 13, 2022, in the peace of his home.

Born April 14, 1936 in Jersey City, to Wilbur and Ruth Dow, he was the oldest of three children. His sister, Lynn Webster, predeceased him.

Experiences shaping his character included his early education at The Pingry School, the 1954 expedition to find the Magnetic North Pole with Wilbur, years in the Navy traversing the Pacific Ocean, and most notably his arrival to Lake George in 1964.

In 1965, Bill’s pioneering spirit and desire to explore Lake George’s depths and crystal clear waters, led him to purchase a one-man research submarine, the Porpoise.

After his harrowing attempt to help find a missing person off Diamond Island almost ended in disaster, Bill decided to devote his efforts to above-water projects, and would go on to oversee the construction of some of the finest excursion vessels in the country. In 1966, Bill completed the conversion of the MOHICAN’s superstructure from wood to steel; in two stages in 2016 and 2017, he replated her original riveted hull, both efforts to ensure the MO’s continued safe operation into the future.

In 1968, he began construction of the beloved MINNE-HA-HA, which had her maiden voyage in 1969. In 1973, Bill founded the New Orleans Steamboat Company and began construction of the iconic Steamboat NATCHEZ, who took her maiden voyage in 1975. In addition to the NATCHEZ, the New Orleans Steamboat Company he has owned and operated the Sternwheeler COTTON BLOSSOM, the Riverboats PRESIDENT, MARK TWAIN, BECKY THATCHER, M/V JOHN JAMES AUDUBON and the AUDUBON EXPRESS. The elegant LAC DU SAINT SACREMENT, “Lake of the Blessed Waters” was drafted and built by Bill for Lake George, and commissioned in 1989.

Following this contribution to the company and community, he had the breathtaking work barge TICONDEROGA built, which has been used by the Village as the fireworks barge since 2003. For fifteen years straight — every summer up until August 2022 — he tirelessly went out each week to light up the night with beautiful fireworks. He was very proud of the fact that the Lake George Steamboat Company is one of the oldest, continuously operating passenger carrying services in the world. He had a strong passion for creating, building, and bringing beauty into the world.

He also loved history, reading, the Founding Fathers, America, golfing with friends, and refreshing libations after a day of “striking a blow for Liberty.” We will miss his quick cutting wit, historical anecdotes that reflected knowledge of the past — always applicable to the present, his protest of modern technology, and adoration for duct tape. Possibly more than all of that though, we will miss his unwavering generosity and humbleness, and we will try to carry forth his example of treating all those he met and knew with honor, fairness and respect. He dearly cherished and was cherished in return by all of the past and present employees of both the Lake George and New Orleans Steamboat Companies.

He will be forever loved by his devoted wife, Patricia; remaining sister Lee; children: Rebecca, Luke, Bizzie and Bubba; granddaughter, Adelyn; and first wife, Susan Huxtable.

Family and friends are invited for calling hours on his beloved boat LAC DU SAINT SACREMENT, Beach Road, Lake George from 5–9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at Evergreen Cemetery, Birch Ave, Lake George.

A celebration of Bill’s life will be held following the graveside service from noon–3 p.m. back on the LAC DU SAINT SACREMENT.

The family is requesting that NO flowers be sent and that in memory of Bill, please make a donation to the American Legion Post 374, Lake George, Friends of Mountainside Library, Cleverdale, St. James Episcopal Church, Lake George or the Lake George Emergency Squad.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury