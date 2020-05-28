Oct. 10, 1929 — May 22, 2020
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — William Nolin Sr. entered God’s Kingdom peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020.
Born on October 10, 1929, in Glens Falls, he was the son of late Marcel and Grace (Grant) Nolin of Hudson Falls.
He enlisted into the United States Army in 1947 and served through 1948. For many years he was employed by the Chase Bag Co. in South Glens Falls until his retirement in 1991.
Bill satisfied his passion for music by being a drummer in several area dance bands.
Bill was married 35 years to the late Joyce Nolin of South Glens Falls.
Bill will be busy playing drums, telling jokes, and fishing for eternity. The area lost a great entertainer on the drums—at age 90, young and resident of Washington Rehab Center in Argyle, Bill still continued to play his full set of drums and entertain the residents. Bill was a veteran drummer in the army dance band, a past member of Elks B.P.O.E. Glens Falls Lodge #81, Glens Falls Aerie #2486 Eagles, and former member of Moreau Fun Band.
He is survived by two brothers, one sister, his children, several grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Due to the current health crisis, services and burial at will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Moreau Community Center c/o in memory of William Nolin Moreau Fun Band, 144 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803 or Washington Center Rehab c/o new recliners for residents or activity fund, 4573 State Route 40, Argyle, NY 12809.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
