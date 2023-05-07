June 28, 1934—April 9, 2023

MALVERN, PA — William Otto Mehnert, raised in Great Neck, NY passed away on April 9, 2023. He was 88 years old.

Much of his life was dedicated to his wife of 64 years Irene Mehnert (nee Barnes). The pair began as exuberant high school sweethearts and evolved into academic and professional life partners. Together, with Bill as a skilled carpenter and Irene as creative director, they built three homes from the ground up, completed countless renovations for those they loved and created a family to be proud of.

Bill (aka: dad, grandpa, papa, grand exalted one, etc.) was a builder — of homes, relationships and knowledge, learning the perfunctory skills from his beloved parents Otto and Gertrude Mehnert (nee Rumpf). He was a graduate of Great Neck HS, Oswego University (BS & MS), Indiana University (doctorate) and honorably served his country (based in Germany).

He was a university professor, industrial arts teacher (South Glens Fall High School), and executive coach/consultant. For the last 30 years he was the co-owner and president of Strategic Learning, working with key executives in a counseling and coaching role.

His body has left us, but his love, wisdom and steadying presence remain as the loving father of: Eric Mehnert (Cindy), the late Glenn Mehnert (Jan), Craig Mehnert (Linda), Jenna Mehnert Baker (Bill) and Brian Mehnert (Ruby); cherished grandfather of 12: Kirsten, Hillary, Erika, Bryce, Ben, Cody, Olivia, Claire, Cassidy, Mercury, Isabella, and Tristan; and two great-grandchildren: Melody and William; dear brother of the late June (Johnny) Lorton and Joyce (Earl) Flynn; and uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Bill’s enduring commitment and love for his family stands tall in Loon Lake near Rangeley, ME, with memories stored in the wood floors and stone fireplace he and his family built together.

A man of great integrity who “was less concerned with what men said and more concerned with how they lived.” He spent his life raising those around him to their full potential, particularly his children who he sent into the world to impact it for the better.

He shared his affinity for fly fishing and football with those he loved, to mixed success.

A celebration of his life at the Main Line Unitarian Church in Devon, PA will be held on May 7, 2023 at 1 p.m. Please e-mail craigomehnert@gmail.com for details or to share your fondest memories and condolences. A family-focused internment will occur over July 4, 2023 in Rangeley.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Rangeley Heritage Trust, 2424 Main St., Rangeley, ME 04970.