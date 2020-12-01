Oct. 20, 1963—Nov. 26, 2020

SALEM – William M. Scanlon, 57, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Albany Medical Center. He was born in Manhattan on October 20, 1963 son of the late John and Eileen Leonard Scanlon.

Bill went to Catholic Schools in New York City and after relocating to Salem, he attended the Salem Central School.

Bill was a very active individual sharing compassion and kindness to many. He leaves a legacy of service which will be cherished by all the lives he touched. Bill loved helping others and this showed when he began his career as a Police Officer for the Salem Police Department and also the Whitehall Police Department. He was currently employed as a Correction Officer at the Washington Correctional Facility in Comstock for the last 30 years. During this time he rose to the rank of Captain.

Also, he volunteered for the Salem Volunteer Fire Department which he joined in 1981. He served as Lieutenant before becoming 3rd Assistant Chief and was a member on the Board of Directors.