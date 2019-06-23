{{featured_button_text}}

April 9, 1939 — June 20, 2019

GREENWICH — William L. Towne, 80, a longtime resident of Greenwich, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Born April 9, 1939 in Granville, he was the son of the late William and Leona Baldwin Towne.

William was a graduate of Granville Central School. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1963 and served two years with the 4th infantry division in Fort Lewis, Washington and was honorably discharged. He worked in the auto parts business for 40 years and had been employed by Air-Land Auto Parts and Napa Auto Parts. He was a model train enthusiast and enjoyed trips to New Hampshire and Maine, especially visiting the Nubble Lighthouse. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending all of their activities.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers, David Towne and infant brother, Daniel Towne.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Gloria Colby Towne of Greenwich; his children, Kevin (Lisa) Towne, Karen (Hiliberto) Medina and Kyle (Ruth) Towne, all of Greenwich; his seven grandchildren, Jillian (Michael Varraso) Towne, Colton (Amber Williams) Towne, Michael (Erica) Towne, Everette Miller, Courtney (Trevor Markey) Towne, Eric Miller and Ethan Miller; one great-grandson, Vann Towne; and two more great-grandchildren due later this year. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. in the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 24, at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made in his memory to the PKD Foundation, 1001 E. 101st Terrace, Suite 220, Kansas City, MO 64131.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: William L. Towne
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments