Aug. 31, 1939—April 18, 2023
GRANVILLE — William L. Lockwood, 83, passed away on April 18, 2023 at Glens Falls Hospital. Bill was born on Aug. 31, 1939 in Granville, NY to the late William Lockwood and the late Eleanor (Ayers) Lockwood of Granville.
His surviving family include his three children: a son, Michael Lockwood of Amsterdam, NY, and daughters: Brenda (Keith) Osborne of Hartford, NY and Jennifer (Edward) Scully of Saratoga Springs, NY; his grandchildren: Patrick (Jasmine) Osborne, Kate (Tanner) Smith, Parker Scully and Connor Scully; his great-grandson, Maverick Osborne. He will be missed by his sisters: Shirley (Marty) Waite of Pawlet, VT and Pat (Donald) Hughes of Queensbury, NY; along with many nieces and nephews.
Bill was predeceased by his loving wife, Sharon T. Lockwood. He is also survived by her five children: Robin Fish, Kelly Scribner, Leslie Chapin, Frank McCullen and Nikki Eastman; as well as many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank the wonderful nurses on Tower 5 and Tower 2 at Glens Falls Hospital as well as the first responders and EMTs for their compassion and care.
A special thank you to Nikki Eastman for her unwavering care and support of our father and us. And a special thank you to Kate Smith for her steady, calming support getting us through his hospital stay.
Arrangements are being handled by the Robert M. King Funeral Home in Granville, NY.
A private gathering for the family will be held at a later date.
