William K. Hayward

Nov. 17, 1936—Jan. 9, 2023

NASHUA, NH — William K. “Bill” Hayward, 86, died peacefully at Elliot Hospital in Manchester on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

He is the beloved husband of Carol (Howell) Hayward with whom he would have celebrated 61 years of marriage this July.

Bill was born in Glens Falls, NY on November 17, 1936, and was the son of the late Kenneth and Gertrude (O’Brien) Hayward. He received his associate’s degree from Mohawk Valley Technical Institute in advertising.

He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War until he was honorably discharged.

For 30 years, he was employed as a pilot for American Airlines and retired in 1996 as a Captain.

In his free time, Bill enjoyed cooking especially for his family, and he had a love for photography and traveling. He was a active and devoted parishioner at Immaculate Conception Church in Nashua where he made many dear friends. Above all, his most cherished time was spent with his loving family.

In addition to his wife, Carol; he is survived by his two children: Thomas A. Hayward of Germantown, MD and Jennifer A. Rickards and her husband Brian of Allen, TX; his grandson, Brian L. Hayward of SC; and his two siblings: Lawrence Hayward of Glens Falls, NY and Anne Burns of Fort Edward, NY; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Bill was predeceased by his two sons: Andrew and Michael Hayward and his brother, Gordon Hayward.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.