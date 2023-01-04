July 19, 1937—Dec. 24, 2022

QUEENSBURY — William Joseph Schlake, “Bill,” 85 of Queensbury, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on Dec. 24, 2022, with his loved ones. Born on July 19, 1937, in Troy, he was the son of Paul H. and Katherine M. (Igler) Schlake.

Bill graduated from Fort Edward High School in 1955 and served in the United States Air Force. Bill also operated the family furniture business started by his parents, Schlake’s Fine Furniture in Hudson Falls, and Bill also served on the Fort Edward Town Board. He loved life, was full of energy and jokes, with a contagious smile. A season ticket holder for the franchise history of the Adirondack Red Wings, traveling the world, traveling the Adirondacks (Old Forge), going to the ocean, cruises, and puzzles. He also enjoyed watching his Yankees and Giants, hiking, and enjoyed drinking beer during the day, and topping it off at night of course, with his favorite drink, a Manhattan.

Bill was predeceased by his parents, Paul H. and Katherine M. (Igler) Schlake; wife, Marie Elizabeth Schlake, and former wife, Sharon (Davidson) Schlake, who is the mother of their daughter Lorrie Schlake; stepdaughter, Laurie Arrington; as well as his brother, Paul B. Schlake.

Survivors include his daughter, Lorrie Schlake of Fort Edward; his companion, Linda Barter of Queensbury; stepchildren: Lynda (Rick) Roberts of Glens Falls and their three children, Sherry (Steve) Chappell of Mo. and their daughter, Charles (Michelle) Maurer of Saratoga and their four children, the late Laurie (James) Arrington of Georgia and their daughter, and Carl Maurer and his three children; grandchildren: Jennifer (Anthony), Jessica, Jacquelin, Nicole (Seth), Charles, Justin, Alyssa (Matt), Samantha, Sara (Brijhae), Kayla, Stephanie, and Christopher; great-grandchildren: Leeana, Karina, Gabriella, Vincent, Joseph, Adalyn, Theodore, Jazlyn, Trinity, Meia, Isabella, Samantha, and Skylar; three nephews: Matthew P. Schlake of Georgia and his two daughters, Andrew P. (Christina) Schlake of Georgia and their three children, and Jeffrey P. Fitzpatrick of Tenn. and his son; a niece, Tammy (Timothy) Huff of Tenn.; and several other nieces, nephews and loved ones.

A special thank you to Dr. Ellen Nichols, Dr. Paul Filion, the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, and the nurses and staff of the Oncology floor at Glens Falls Hospital.

Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls, where his remains will be laid to rest, alongside his wife, Marie Elizabeth Schlake in the spring of 2023. A portion of his ashes will go to the Schlake family cemetery plots at Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Condolences may be mailed to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.