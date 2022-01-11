QUEENSBURY—William Joseph Hermance, 79, of Queensbury, NY passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital. Born in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Charles and Mary (Seybolt) Hermance.

William joined the United States Marine Corps on October 11, 1962, attending basic training at Parris Island, SC. Upon graduating he attended school to be a fighter jet mechanic, specifically the F-4 Phantom. He was assigned to the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) in Beaufort, SC until receiving orders to Vietnam. From January to October of 1966, he was assigned to VMA-223, Marine Air Corps Group (MAG)-12 in Chu Lai, Vietnam. During his time in Vietnam, he was assigned to work on the F-4 of Lt. A.L. Comstock. He was honorably discharged on October 27, 1966 from MCAS, El Toro, CA.

William owned Hermance Trucking for many years before selling his business. He had various jobs over the years, but he retired from Morlock News. William was a member of the Marine Corps League ad a member of the VFW in Glens Falls, NY. He frequented the Talk of the Town, where he had many special friends.

He is survived by his children: Billie-Jo Whiting of Glens Falls, Wayne Hermance (Debbie) of Newton, NC, Kim Ryan (Mike) of Queensbury, and Ryan Hermance (Bobbie) of Marietta, CA; grandchildren: Douglas Whiting, Ryan Hermance (Kathryn), Missy Hermance, Christopher Guernsey, Katlynn Guernsey, Jenson Keller, Alex Healy (Doug), Nick Hermance and Felicity Bryant; and a sister Barb Saville (Joseph).

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY with military honors.

Arrangements are under the direction of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

