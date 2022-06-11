William Joseph Best, Jr.

March 11, 1939 – June 8, 2022

GLENS FALLS — William Joseph Best, Jr., 83, of Glens Falls, passed away, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, comfortably in his sleep at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born March 11, 1939 in Kingston, NY, he was the youngest of two of the late William J. and Ruth (Howard) Best, Sr.

Bill was a United States Marine, a New York State trooper, truck dispatcher and crossing guard for the City of Glens Falls.

He loved time with his family, sports, playing cards and listening to music.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Faith Ann Best, who passed away, Dec. 18, 2021; sister, Ruth and Bob Ghear of Kingston; his daughter, Kimberly A. Best and his son-in-law, Adolphus (Dolph) Thorne.

Bill is survived by his children: Tammy and John Oligny, Faith Thorne and Billy and Karla Best. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews; grandchildren; great and great-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Burial with a graveside service will be at the Glens Falls Cemetery, Wednesday June 14, 2022 at 1 p.m.

Flowers are welcome but at the family's request, donations may be made to the Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, 126 South Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

A special thanks to all the loving professionals who took great care of William over the years.

For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.