William Joseph Best, Jr.
March 11, 1939 – June 8, 2022
GLENS FALLS — William Joseph Best, Jr., 83, of Glens Falls, passed away, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, comfortably in his sleep at the Glens Falls Hospital.
Born March 11, 1939 in Kingston, NY, he was the youngest of two of the late William J. and Ruth (Howard) Best, Sr.
Bill was a United States Marine, a New York State trooper, truck dispatcher and crossing guard for the City of Glens Falls.
He loved time with his family, sports, playing cards and listening to music.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Faith Ann Best, who passed away, Dec. 18, 2021; sister, Ruth and Bob Ghear of Kingston; his daughter, Kimberly A. Best and his son-in-law, Adolphus (Dolph) Thorne.
Bill is survived by his children: Tammy and John Oligny, Faith Thorne and Billy and Karla Best. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews; grandchildren; great and great-great-grandchildren.
Family and friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
Burial with a graveside service will be at the Glens Falls Cemetery, Wednesday June 14, 2022 at 1 p.m.
Flowers are welcome but at the family's request, donations may be made to the Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, 126 South Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
A special thanks to all the loving professionals who took great care of William over the years.
For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.