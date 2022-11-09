ATLANTA, GA — William Jeffrey Howenstein, who will always be our B.J., passed away peacefully on October 23, 2022 surrounded by people who love him. B.J. battled cancer, two strokes and open-heart surgery in the past nine months. He fought a heroic fight, and before that enjoyed a gregarious and fulfilling life.

Growing up, B.J. was a loving son and big brother. His energy, creative ideas, leadership and playful attitude brought much fun into our lives. From building treehouses, skiing behind our snowmobiles, building and flying model airplanes, camping with friends or playing practical jokes, B.J. always had something going on and he included us.

In high school B.J. played JV and varsity basketball and tennis, and ran JV and varsity cross country. Being self-motivated he could be found practicing his serve or running a few miles before school depending on the season.

B.J.'s work ethic and mechanical aptitude led him to earn a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from RIT in Rochester. He moved to Boston where he became a senior engineer for several decades.

Seeking a change and warmer weather, B.J. relocated to Atlanta where he focused on lab design. One of his final projects was lead engineer developing a lab at Georgia Tech.

In "Hotlanta" B.J. made many wonderful friends and met Tammy Jones, who was the love of his life for ten years. Whether playing tennis or golf, watching his Patriots, Buccaneers, Braves or Sooners, Tammy was at his side.

B.J. is survived by his mother and stepfather, Willy and Tony Robilotto; stepmother, Judy Howenstein; his sisters: Teri Morrow and Greta Siddiqui and his brother Jim Howenstein; two nephews: Alex Morrow and Jake Siddiqui; and five nieces: Olivia Morrow, Ellen and Meg Siddiqui and Eliza and Charlotte Howenstein. He was predeceased by his father Bill Howenstein.

B.J. loved us and we continue to love him. He is truly missed. A "Celebration of B.J." will take place in Atlanta, on December 3, 2022 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.