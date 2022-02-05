June 17, 1934—Feb. 3, 2022

DURHAM, CT — William J. Shepard, 87, of Durham, CT, formerly of Glens Falls, NY, husband of the late Nancy (Shaw) Shepard for 62 years, passed away Feb. 3, 2022, with family by his side.

He was born in Glens Falls, NY on June 17, 1934, a son of the late Fred and Catherine (Seems) Shepard.

He graduated from Glens Falls High School, was active in the Boy Scouts of America and was a volunteer Boy Scout Leader. He worked as a machinist for Sandy Hill Iron and Brass and for Valmet Manufacturing. He enjoyed camping, guitar and had a love for music. He will be remembered by his family for his kindness, care and love and enjoyed family gatherings.

He is survived by his children: Paul Shepard and his wife Sandra of Glenville, NY, Charles Shepard of Fort Ann, NY, Matthew Shepard and his wife Barbara of Escanaba, MI, and Angel Gravino and her husband Joseph of Durham, CT; his grandchildren: Patrick Shepard, Elizabeth Gates, Erik Shepard, Ashley Fay, Jessica Shepard, James Shepard, Stephanie Gawrys and Paul Gawrys. He was predeceased by his son, David Shepard.

His family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 from 3-6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Monday at 6 p.m. Interment will be private.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to the funeral home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.