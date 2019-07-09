{{featured_button_text}}
William J. Potter

GLENS FALLS — William J. “Bill” Potter, 89, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Bill was the son of the late William J. Potter, Sr. and Katherine Potter. Bill was the devoted husband to Jean Elizabeth Peck Potter. They were married nearly 68 years.

Bill was a Korean War veteran and worked as an electronic technician for the FAA for over 30 years before retiring. He was also chief engineer for the radio station WWSC for many years. He was an electronics enthusiast and an avid woodworker. He enjoyed gardening, reading, hiking, skiing, and camping when he wasn’t rebuilding his house. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.

In addition to Jean, Bill is survived by his daughters, Bonnie (Bruce) Krapf, Debbie (Bruce) Emmerson, Cherie (Greg) Barber; his eight grandchildren, Geoff (Jayde), Mike (Robyn), Suzie (Dan), Kimmey, Nate (Alli), Katie (Clayton), Will (Frank), Hannah (Darek); three great grandchildren, Owen, Liam, and Carolyn; and nieces, nephews and friends.

Bill was predeceased by his sister, Joyce White.

The family would like to express gratitude to their neighbors and caregivers for their loving support and care, which allowed Bill and Jean to stay in their home for the past 5 years.

Interment will be at noon Thursday, July 11, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205 or Association for Parkinson’s Disease, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305 or a charity of your choice.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: William J. Potter
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments