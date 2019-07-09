GLENS FALLS — William J. “Bill” Potter, 89, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Bill was the son of the late William J. Potter, Sr. and Katherine Potter. Bill was the devoted husband to Jean Elizabeth Peck Potter. They were married nearly 68 years.
Bill was a Korean War veteran and worked as an electronic technician for the FAA for over 30 years before retiring. He was also chief engineer for the radio station WWSC for many years. He was an electronics enthusiast and an avid woodworker. He enjoyed gardening, reading, hiking, skiing, and camping when he wasn’t rebuilding his house. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.
In addition to Jean, Bill is survived by his daughters, Bonnie (Bruce) Krapf, Debbie (Bruce) Emmerson, Cherie (Greg) Barber; his eight grandchildren, Geoff (Jayde), Mike (Robyn), Suzie (Dan), Kimmey, Nate (Alli), Katie (Clayton), Will (Frank), Hannah (Darek); three great grandchildren, Owen, Liam, and Carolyn; and nieces, nephews and friends.
Bill was predeceased by his sister, Joyce White.
The family would like to express gratitude to their neighbors and caregivers for their loving support and care, which allowed Bill and Jean to stay in their home for the past 5 years.
Interment will be at noon Thursday, July 11, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205 or Association for Parkinson’s Disease, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305 or a charity of your choice.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.