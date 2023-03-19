July 1, 1949—March 14, 2023

BOLTON LANDING — William J. Peterson, 73, beloved father and grandfather passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at home in Bolton Landing. He was the eldest son of the late William and Margaret (Bushey) Peterson, born on July 1, 1949 in Albany, NY.

Bill was a big man with a big personality who lived life in a big way. He loved his dog, Lucy, his son, Chris, his grandsons: Will and Dave, daughter-in-law, Tricia and his life in Bolton Landing, overlooking his beloved Lake George.

Bill could be difficult as he was set in his ways, and he had many ways, but to be on the receiving end of his love, to be included in his circle was truly special.

In the 90s and early 2000s when Bill wasn’t busy with his company, Evergreen Property Management, he could be found out on his boat. He loved being out on the water. He enjoyed travel and would escape bits of the long upstate winter on visits to Aruba, the Bahamas and Florida, always returning with restaurant recommendations and an impressive tan.

His visits to his son and daughter-in-law in NYC always involved top-of-the-line restaurants, bars, concerts and even a helicopter ride up close to the World Trade Center and Statue of Liberty.

As Bill’s health declined he stayed closer and closer to home. He enjoyed visits from his family, cooking great meals together and enjoying them with good wine and music. He especially enjoyed gourmet foods brought up from NYC and time together watching the Giants, Yankees or the latest show streaming on Netflix.

He exhibited great joy with his grandsons over the years. When they were young, watching them play with his dog, making s’mores on his outdoor chimenea, movie nights using his impressive projector and screen. As they grew up, he reveled in hearing about their sports achievements, watching clips of their games via all sorts of tedious streaming efforts, and providing them with lists of tasks to assist him with, always closely overseeing and providing explicit directions on exactly how to shovel off the deck or properly park the car and of course, always, endless teasing.

No drink with Bill would be complete without the ubiquitous Danish cheer, “skal” and we will continue to honor Bill with hearty skals long into the future.

Bill is survived by his son, Christopher D. Peterson; daughter-in-law, Patricia Peterson; grandsons: William and David of Brooklyn, NY; a brother, Roy Peterson of FL; sisters: Karen O’Connor of NC, Janice Stewart of Colonie; and seven nieces and nephews.

A memorial will be held this summer.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.