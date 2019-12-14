Dec. 11, 1933 — Dec. 12, 2019 VICTORY MILLS — William J. Nevins Sr., 86, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born Dec. 11, 1933 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Andrew and Jeanette Riel Nevins. Bill was a four-season athlete at Schuylerville Central School graduating in 1951. He attended Holy Cross College before marrying Claudia Hall in 1955. They were married for 62 years. He was Claudia’s primary caregiver after she developed Alzheimer’s in 2012.

Bill was employed as office manager at United Board & Carton/A.L. Garber in Victory Mills for many years and later at General Foods in Saratoga Springs. He was the former mayor of Victory Mills and had been a trustee for 20 years. He was a communicant of Notre Dame-Visitation Church.

In his younger years, Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing and coaching his kids in Little League. Later, he and Claudia attended many sporting events for their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Both Claudia and Bill loved to play cards, vacation in the Adirondacks (Blue Mountain Lake, Speculator, Schroon Lake) and going to the ocean and the casino. Bill enjoyed this past Labor Day Weekend in Wells Beach, Maine with his family.