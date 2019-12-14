Dec. 11, 1933 — Dec. 12, 2019 VICTORY MILLS — William J. Nevins Sr., 86, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Born Dec. 11, 1933 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Andrew and Jeanette Riel Nevins. Bill was a four-season athlete at Schuylerville Central School graduating in 1951. He attended Holy Cross College before marrying Claudia Hall in 1955. They were married for 62 years. He was Claudia’s primary caregiver after she developed Alzheimer’s in 2012.
Bill was employed as office manager at United Board & Carton/A.L. Garber in Victory Mills for many years and later at General Foods in Saratoga Springs. He was the former mayor of Victory Mills and had been a trustee for 20 years. He was a communicant of Notre Dame-Visitation Church.
In his younger years, Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing and coaching his kids in Little League. Later, he and Claudia attended many sporting events for their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Both Claudia and Bill loved to play cards, vacation in the Adirondacks (Blue Mountain Lake, Speculator, Schroon Lake) and going to the ocean and the casino. Bill enjoyed this past Labor Day Weekend in Wells Beach, Maine with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Claudia Hall Nevins; a son, William J. Nevins Jr.; his sister Eileen Burdick; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Charlene and John Toohey and Joy and Jack McCarty.
Survivors include his five children, Linda (Paul) Flood of South Glens Falls, Kevin (Karen) Nevins of Stillwater, Keith (Barbara) Nevins of Schuylerville, Kenneth (Jamie) Nevins of Schuylerville and Brenda (Ira) Adler of Saratoga Springs; his grandchildren, Jennifer (Scott) Callender, Kelly (Mark) Guiliano, Stephen (Brandy) Flood, Michael (Amanda Dow) Dumas, Daina (Chuck) Adcock, Keira (Steve) Hare, Kelsy Nevins (John Konifca), Kayla Nevins, Jessica Nevins, Katie Nevins (Jake Neilsen), Elizabeth (Joe) Bogovich, Andrew Nevins, William Nevins, Madeline Nevins, Layah Adler and Samuel Adler; his great-grandchildren, Samantha, Joseph, Lily, Ruby, Alexander, Eleanor, Elara, Kallie and Joseph, as well as several nieces and nephews, including his special niece, Cathy Drew.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Notre Dame-Visitation Church, Pearl Street, Schuylerville. Spring burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871.
Memorials can be made in his memory to Community Hospice of Saratoga, David Nevins Fire Company, or the Alzheimer’s Association.
The family would like to thank Hospice and Bill’s caregivers who helped in the past few weeks, as well as Dr. Stoutenburg and his staff, the CR Wood Cancer Center, Greenwich Family Health and Dr. Pender and his staff.
