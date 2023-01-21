June 17, 1929—Jan. 18, 2023
CORINTH — William J. LaFountain, Jr., 93, of County Route 25, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany, following a brief illness.
Born on June 17, 1929 in Wilton, he was the son of the late William, Sr. and Evelyn (LaFreniere) LaFountain.
Bill was employed for many years as a self-employed drywall finisher and also as a logger.
He married Stella LaFountain in 1952 and the couple resided in Wilton for many years. She passed away in 2003, following 53 years of marriage.
Bill enjoyed going to flea markets with his wife all over the eastern United States, buying and selling antiques. Later in life, he enjoyed scrapping. He was a good-hearted and generous person and enjoyed helping out whenever he could.
Besides his parents and his wife, he also was predeceased by several siblings and his daughter-in-law, Terrylee LaFountain.
Survivors include four children: William LaFountain III of Corinth, Robin LaFountain (Kim) of Corinth, James LaFountain of Wilton, and Jay LaFountain of Wilton; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; three siblings; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Anderson for his kindness and professional care given to Bill during his illness.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
