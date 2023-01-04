June 11, 1929—Jan. 1, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — William J. Hart, 93, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 1, 2023 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born June 11, 1929 in Hudson Falls, NY, he was the son of the late William and Eva (Metraw) Hart.

Bill graduated from Norwalk High School in Norwalk, CT in 1948. Upon graduation, he joined the National Guard where he proudly served his country.

In 1953, he married Nancy Leahy, with whom he had four children. He was employed as the Transportation Supervisor at the South Glens Falls School District. Bill was a member of the Elks Club, and the Niabi Hunting Club, as well as a communicant of the St. Michael the Archangel Church in South Glens Falls. He enjoyed playing golf, took great delight in reminiscing and telling his stories and above all, he loved spending time with his family.

Bill is predeceased by Nancy Hart, his son, John Hart, as well as his special friend, Ginny Rabideau.

Left to cherish his memory are his children: Sheila Hart (Brian O’Connor), Michele White (Jerry), and Marlene Redican (Tom); his brother, Thomas Hart of Norwalk, CT; his beloved grandchildren: Meghann, Andrew, Laura, and Ian; as well as five great-grandchildren.

At Bill’s request there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY with Rev. Guy A. Childs, Pastor officiating.

Rite of Committal will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Bill’s name can be made to St. Michael the Archangel Church Bereavement Committee, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803 or to a charity of one’s choice.

