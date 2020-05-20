Oct. 18, 1961 — May 14, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — William J. Eggleston, 58, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at home.
Born on Oct. 18, 1961 in Glens Falls Hospital, he was the son of the late Elmer J. Eggleston, Jr. and Nicolina (Isgro) Eggleston.
He was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School and BOCES specializing in vocational auto mechanics. He was previously employed as a senior mechanical draftsman at Pocono Drafting and Design, Dunmore, Pennsylvania following graduation from Adirondack Community College with a certificate in mechanical drafting. While employed at Pocono Drafting and Design Company, he ran his own part-time plumbing and heating business (Bill’s Plumbing and Heating) in Pennsylvania.
William enjoyed attending classic car shows, going to the beach, swimming, and repairing and fixing anything that required mechanical/electrical assembly. He was a loving and caring Dad to his two children.
He was predeceased by his parents, Elmer J. and Nicolina Eggleston and paternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Elmer J. Eggleston. He also was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Isgro. He was predeceased by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
William is survived by his son, John Albert Eggleston of South Abington Township, Pennsylvania; his daughter, Julie Ann Eggleston of South Abington Township, Pennsylvania; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins in New York.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to his two cousins, Rick and Craig for their wonderful care and support for our father over the past few years. We deeply appreciate your many acts of kindness and concern.
A graveside service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in William’s memory to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are in the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
To express online condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.