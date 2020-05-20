× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Oct. 18, 1961 — May 14, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — William J. Eggleston, 58, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at home.

Born on Oct. 18, 1961 in Glens Falls Hospital, he was the son of the late Elmer J. Eggleston, Jr. and Nicolina (Isgro) Eggleston.

He was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School and BOCES specializing in vocational auto mechanics. He was previously employed as a senior mechanical draftsman at Pocono Drafting and Design, Dunmore, Pennsylvania following graduation from Adirondack Community College with a certificate in mechanical drafting. While employed at Pocono Drafting and Design Company, he ran his own part-time plumbing and heating business (Bill’s Plumbing and Heating) in Pennsylvania.

William enjoyed attending classic car shows, going to the beach, swimming, and repairing and fixing anything that required mechanical/electrical assembly. He was a loving and caring Dad to his two children.

He was predeceased by his parents, Elmer J. and Nicolina Eggleston and paternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Elmer J. Eggleston. He also was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Isgro. He was predeceased by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.