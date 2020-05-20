William J. Eggleston
William J. Eggleston

William J. Eggleston

Oct. 18, 1961 — May 14, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — William J. Eggleston, 58, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at home.

Born on Oct. 18, 1961 in Glens Falls Hospital, he was the son of the late Elmer J. Eggleston, Jr. and Nicolina (Isgro) Eggleston.

He was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School and BOCES specializing in vocational auto mechanics. He was previously employed as a senior mechanical draftsman at Pocono Drafting and Design, Dunmore, Pennsylvania following graduation from Adirondack Community College with a certificate in mechanical drafting. While employed at Pocono Drafting and Design Company, he ran his own part-time plumbing and heating business (Bill’s Plumbing and Heating) in Pennsylvania.

William enjoyed attending classic car shows, going to the beach, swimming, and repairing and fixing anything that required mechanical/electrical assembly. He was a loving and caring Dad to his two children.

He was predeceased by his parents, Elmer J. and Nicolina Eggleston and paternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Elmer J. Eggleston. He also was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Isgro. He was predeceased by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

William is survived by his son, John Albert Eggleston of South Abington Township, Pennsylvania; his daughter, Julie Ann Eggleston of South Abington Township, Pennsylvania; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins in New York.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to his two cousins, Rick and Craig for their wonderful care and support for our father over the past few years. We deeply appreciate your many acts of kindness and concern.

A graveside service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in William’s memory to the charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are in the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

