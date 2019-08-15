Jan. 30, 1937 — Aug. 13, 2019 GREENWICH — William J. Donohue Jr., 82, a resident of Rabbit Road in Greenwich, went to be with his lord and savior Jesus Christ Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Jan. 30, 1937 in Albany, to the late William J. and Catherine Donohue.
Bill was a lifelong resident of Greenwich and graduated from Greenwich High School. After graduation, he went on to attend Hartwick College and later graduated from Albany Pharmacy School. He was proud to carry on his father’s legacy working at the Donohue Pharmacy in Greenwich. He married the love of his life, Ellen Milewski, in 1963 in the beautiful church of St. Joseph’s in Greenwich.
Together they raised a beautiful family in a home filled with love. Bill was always quick-witted, filled with corny clever jokes which went along with his dry humor. He was proud to be an instrument rated pilot and enjoyed flying his own plane. He enjoyed hobbies such as gardening, golfing, walking, biking and photography.
Bill was always easy to get along with and will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Donohue.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ellen Milewski Donohue of Greenwich; children, Michael (Laurie) Donohue of North Carolina, Jennifer (Jack) Skellie of Shushan and Anthony (Debbie) Donohue of Argyle; grandchildren, Ashley, Shea, Joseph, Ginger, Ernest, Ryan, Jake and Maggie; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Ethan, Henry and Liyanna; sisters, Mardi, Anne and Catherine; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his beloved golden retrievers, Fynn and Bailey.
Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich.
A Mass of a Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Hill St., Greenwich.
In honor of William, the family requests donations be sent in his name to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/ways-to-give.
Online condolences and messages to the family can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
