William J. Collins

Aug. 24, 1938—Nov. 18, 2021

SARATOGA SPRINGS — William J. Collins died on November 18, 2021 at home following a three-year illness. He was surrounded by his family. Born on August 24, 1938, he was the son of the late William and Agnes (Smero) Collins.

Along with his parents, Bill was predeceased by his brother, James Collins.

After graduating from Saratoga High School, he joined the U.S. Navy Seabees. Upon returning from service, he became a pipefitter for Plumbers Local 773 for 57 years. On his job, he traveled throughout many U.S. states and Canada. Bill also was in business for Collins Bros. Well Drilling.

Bill was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He did everything he could for his children, nephews and nieces. They would go on vacations every year, and he taught them how to ski at a young age, there is nothing he wouldn’t do for his family. Bill was the most proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Colby and Aspen were the apple of his eye.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Carol (Grant) Collins; daughters: Stacey Collins Hartmann and Melissa Collins (Hany); brother, Mickey Collins; grandchildren: Zachary (Kylie) and David Hartmann, Mya, Yusef, and Seif Abdelwahab; and great-grandchildren: Colby and Aspen Hartmann. With the passing of his brother-in-law, Bill became like a second father to: Edward Reardon, Jana Reardon Bennison (Peter) and Suzanne Reardon Stagias (John). He is also survived by nephews: Todd and Justin Martinovich, Jimmy, Mark, Michael and Kevin Collins; nieces: Stef Martinovich, Meghan and Bevin Collins; his sister-in-law Patricia (Robert) Martinovich; and many great-nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY (518-584-5373). Burial with Military Honors will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

Memorial donations may be made in Bill’s name to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org.

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.