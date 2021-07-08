Oct. 17, 1941—July 6, 2021

FORT EDWARD — William J. Caprood, Sr., 79, formerly of Seminary St., passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Albany Medical Center.

Born on October 17, 1941, in Whitehall, he was the son of the late Adelord and Lillian (Valley) Caprood.

William received his GED Diploma and then studied paralegal at Mildred Elley Business School and also attended Adirondack Community College.

On March 10, 1962, he married Dorothy McKittrick at the Fort Edward United Methodist Church.

William was a self-employed dock builder in this area for many years.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Doral Wall and Clara Derusha.