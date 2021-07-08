Oct. 17, 1941—July 6, 2021
FORT EDWARD — William J. Caprood, Sr., 79, formerly of Seminary St., passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Albany Medical Center.
Born on October 17, 1941, in Whitehall, he was the son of the late Adelord and Lillian (Valley) Caprood.
William received his GED Diploma and then studied paralegal at Mildred Elley Business School and also attended Adirondack Community College.
On March 10, 1962, he married Dorothy McKittrick at the Fort Edward United Methodist Church.
William was a self-employed dock builder in this area for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Doral Wall and Clara Derusha.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy (McKittrick) Caprood of Hudson Falls; his children: William Caprood, Jr. of Fort Edward, Robert Caprood of New Hampshire, Lillian Caprood of Hudson Falls, Garry Caprood of Glens Falls and Walter Caprood of Fort Edward; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three brothers: Raymond Caprood of Hudson Falls, Walter Caprood and his wife, Bonnie of Argyle and Adelord Caprood, Jr. of Hadlock Pond; his sisters, Mildred Palmer and her husband, Jack of Hartford of Gansevoort; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from 11 to 1 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.
Funeral services will follow on Wednesday at 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.
Memorial donations in William’s memory may be made to the SPCA of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.