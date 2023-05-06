1935—2023

MIDDLE GRANVILLE — William John Billow passed away peacefully at the Haynes House of Hope following a long illness.

Bill was born on Feb. 28, 1935, in Granville, NY, the son of Basil and Mary (Dirga) Billow.

He was a graduate of Granville High School. Shortly after graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served four years and returned home a proud veteran.

He married Donna Moore on April 24, 1960.

Bill was the owner of Green Mt. Slate, Inc. which he started in 1965 in Middle Granville. He owned many quarries throughout the area. He manufactured slate tile and roofing slate over the years with a brief manufacture of slate top tables and prefabricated slate tiles in the very beginning. He worked at this business until his retirement at age 62.

He built the family home in Middle Granville in which he and Donna raised their family and resided for the last 55 years.

After his retirement, he thoroughly enjoyed day trips to the area casinos. Bill was a stay-at-home kind of guy, so their trips were kept short as in his eyes there was no place like home.

Being quiet and humble, Bill helped out in many unseen ways in our community . . . both people and places. In addition to being a partner in Granville Lanes, he was a silent partner in many businesses that needed financial assistance. If he could help, he would. His demeanor may not have revealed his philanthropy, but his heart did. He will be long remembered for his long walks around the village every day, often with his sidekick Larry Ritchie using that time to solve the problems of the world.

Bill was predeceased by his parents, a brother, Phil and two daughters: Lisa and Melissa. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Donna; and his children: Tammy Gonyea (Mike) of Las Vegas, NV, Mark Billow (Lessie) of Granville, Rebecca O’Leary (Tim) of Moreau, NY and Matthew Billow (Marlana) of Granville. He was blessed with seven grandchildren: Brandon Billow, Mikaela Holmes (Derek), Marc Billow, Derek Bernard, Chase O’Leary, Jacob Billow and Tiffany Billow; and three great-grandchildren: Arisa Billow, Hazel Grace Holmes and Sophie Mae Holmes. Bill was also survived by his siblings: Michael (Bette), Steven (Sue) and Donald and David Billow.

His funeral will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to thank the private caregivers who helped Donna care for Bill, the staff from Fort Hudson Home Health who helped him remain in his home as long as possible, and the Haynes House of Hope and High Peak Hospice who kept him comfortable for his final days.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Haynes House of Hope or the Slate Valley Museum in his memory.

