Nov. 29, 1938—Feb. 1, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — William J. “Bill” Tranowicz, 83, passed away on Tuesday Feb. 1, 2022, at Saratoga Hospital.

Born Nov. 29, 1938, he was the son of the late Frank and Rose (Hickey) Tranowicz.

Bill attended South Glens Falls High School and prior to graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. While in the Air Force he was a mechanic on the B52 Bombers. He was honorably discharged August 1958.

He married the love of his life BettyJean Becker on Nov. 8, 1958, at St. Mary’s Church in Gloversville, NY. They were married 60 years until her passing in May 2019. Together they raised four children.

In 1963 Bill started with the New York State Department of Corrections until his retirement in 1988.

After retirement Bill and his wife owned and operated an antique store in South Glens Falls, NY. He and Betty traveled to several antique shows and flea markets. They both enjoyed camping with their children and traveling the East Coast.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Bill was predeceased by his brother Frank “Leo” Tranowicz and his sister Helen Smith.

Left to cherish his memory are his son David Tranowicz and his wife Chris of Summerville, SC; his son Robert Tranowicz and his wife Laurie of Fort Edward; his daughter Kimberly Palmer and her husband Michael of Queensbury; his daughter Karen Cozzens and her husband Mark of Fort Edward; and his sister Mary Ellen Tranowicz of So. Glens Falls. He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Lori, Amy, Jason, Josh, Kyle, Marissa, Zachary, Jennifer and Cameron; his great-grandchildren: Julie, Liliana, Layla and Alec.

At Bill’s request there will be no calling hours, Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Memorial donations in Bill’s name can be made to the South Glens Falls Marathon Dance, 6 Bluebird Rd., South Glens Falls, NY 12803 or to the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.