Oct. 29, 1964—Apr. 23, 2021
WARRENSBURG—William J. “Bill” “Angus” Duggan, 56, of Lake Avenue, passed away peacefully, Friday, April 23, 2021 at Albany Medical Center following a brief illness.
Born October 29, 1964 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Daniel Duggan and Floria (Morehouse) Voss.
Bill was a longtime employee at R.J. Sweet Lumber Company in Warrensburg and also worked for Eric & Eric Construction in Brant Lake.
Bill was always the life of the party and above all, enjoyed making his family and friends laugh. He loved watching NASCAR and listening to music, specifically AC/DC and The Rolling Stones.
Besides his parents, he is predeceased by siblings: Brenda Morgan, June Bolton, Phyllis Schuler, Mary Brassart, Max Morehouse, Karl Morehouse, Frank Morehouse, Preston Morehouse, Velda Armstrong, and nephew, Joey Brassart.
He is survived by his two daughters: Tristian Duggan of Rome, and Talyn Duggan of Hadley; siblings: Jane Allison of Corinth, Annie Munger of Queensbury, Kathy LaPell of FL, Tony Morehouse of Warrensburg, and Michael Morehouse of Warrensburg; he is also survived by his lifelong friends: Tom Bolton, Jr., Tom Bolton, Sr., Mikey Morehouse, and Steve Schiappa; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call on Bill’s family from 2 to 4 p.m., Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will immediately follow the visitation at the funeral home.
