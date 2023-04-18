June 21, 1958—April 13, 2023

QUEENSBURY—William Herald, 64, of Queensbury, NY passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at his residence. Born on June 21, 1958 in Glens Falls, NY, the son of the late Wayne and Leona (Sapp) Herald. He attended Queensbury High School, where he shined on the basketball team and graduated in 1976.

Bill was a lifelong resident of West Mountain.

Retiring from AES as a Production and Manufacturing Supervisor after many years of service.

Being an avid reader, Bill enjoyed historical nonfiction books and Sudoku puzzles. He and his wife Louise were best friends and tackled everyday as a team. They enjoyed walks, cutting wood, fishing, gardening, as long as it was together. Being outside in the outdoors, no matter what season, whether it was hunting, fishing or enjoying a bonfire, that is where Bill wanted to be.

His greatest love was for his family and especially his beloved grandchildren. He spent all the time possible playing with his grandchildren. Bill was a talented craftsman, after a little humming to himself, he could accomplish anything he put his mind to. Due to this enjoyment of the craft, everyone in the family benefited from his handcrafted furniture. He shared this love while spending time with his sons, Craig and Luke, passing it down to the next generation. Bill and his daughter Lucia enjoyed long talks about life while outside in nature. Their shared love of nature caused Lucia to pursue a degree in Marine Biology.

Cancer may think that it won the war, but it did not. It just won this battle, but the real victory belongs to Bill for not giving in. He continued to show strength, a positive attitude and caring for all of his family throughout this difficult ordeal.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister-in-law, Cathy Herald, a nephew, David Herald and a brother-in-law, Bert Burnam.

William is survived by his wife, Louise (Lafleur) Dean Herald of Queensbury; a son, Craig Herald of Hudson Falls; a daughter, Lucia (Herald) Whitehouse of Clifton Park; and son, Luke Herald of Queensbury; grandchildren: Kaylee Herald of Queensbury, Ellee Herald of Hudson Falls and Gavin Whitehouse of Clifton Park; sister, Marcia (Herald) Barnum of CA; brother, Brian Herald of NC; sister, Sandy (Herald) Brown of NC; and brother, Jeff Herald (Darleen) of Granville; and multiple nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all the staff at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center and the High Peaks Hospice, especially Holly, Joanne and Bri for the dedicated compassion, caring concern and support given to them during this difficult time.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 to 6:00 PM on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury, NY.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glens St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 (highpeakshospice.org).

