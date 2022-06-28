June 29, 1947—June 25, 2022

KINGSBURY — William Henry Kenny was born in Glens Falls to Grace (Whittemore) and Frank Kenny, on June 29, 1947. He passed away on June 25, 2022, after making it very clear that he wanted a chocolate mayonnaise cake with vanilla frosting for his birthday.

A reminder that we are promised nothing.

We only have today.

He was predeceased by his brother, Richard Kenny, who he told stories about right to the end.

Those who write obituaries, know too well how difficult it is. Trying to remember all the important things to be said, while grieving. Not an easy assignment.

Bill Kenny was a public servant. He loved Glens Falls, he loved being Supervisor of the 5th Ward, which he did for many years. He told it the way he saw it. He was a straight shooter who took pride in sticking with his convictions, even if his stand was unpopular. He was a proud Democrat, and an even prouder Red Sox fan.

He was a 28-year liver transplant survivor.

He was tough, honest and he fought a long, hard battle.

His life can’t be condensed to a page. Whose can be?

His family and his friends knew his character, and will hold him dear, and won’t forget him.

How we are remembered, by those who love us, is what we have, in the end.

He is survived by his wife, Hilary Cooper-Kenny; his son, William Kenny (Sarah); his daughters: Melissa Achterburg, Kelly Dewall; his step-daughters: Brooke Blaise, Holly Blaise (Spencer), Morgan Blaise (Andre); his grandchildren: Austen (Chelsea), Sophie, Lily, Zach, Katie, Maggie, Wille, Nevinn, Gabby, Logan, Ava, Dale, Cooper and Aiden; his sister-in-law, Carol; his nieces: Lisa and Shannon; his nephew, Rick; his good friends: Jim Tracy, Bill Hamelin, Tom Ives, Cory Granger. Lastly, he leaves behind pups: Naya and Willie, “the white team”, who are still looking for him.

He is not here to remind me, so I may have forgotten to include someone.

There will be no service, per his request. The family will have a Celebration of his Life, at a later date, with chocolate mayonnaise cake, as ordered.

