November 16, 1947 — June 17, 2019
HAMPTON — William “Harry” Douglas, 71, suddenly went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, June 17, 2019 while at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.
Harry was born on Nov. 16, 1947 in Rutland, Vermont. He was the son of the late Malcolm B. Douglas and Jean Harris Douglas. Harry was a lifelong farmer and resident of Hampton. He was an avid reader that appreciated all forms of history, an experienced hunter, a sports enthusiast and he especially enjoyed his grandchildren. He seemed to have a song for everything and a quip for everyone on daily life. Harry and Sally had the opportunity to travel the United States with his brother and sister in-law, David and Susan Bouler, during his retirement. He also took many trips with his grandchildren. He was active in his church at the Grace Baptist in Whitehall. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam era.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Sally Foote Douglas; his son, Walter (Mary) Douglas and their children, Laurel, Lydia, and Lindsay; his brother, Malcolm Jr. (Joan) Douglas and their children, Stephen (Lauren) Douglas and Matthew (Mary) Douglas; his sister, Janice (Mike) McPhee and their children, Sean (Jenny), Kevin, Daniel (Emily) McPhee and Patrick (Ashley) McPhee; along with several grand-nieces and nephews and dear cousins.
Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 21, at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, at Grace Baptist Church. The burial will follow immediately at Brick Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to Brick Church Cemetery Association in care of the Ann Keys, Treasurer, 73 Beckwith Road, Whitehall, NY 12887.
Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
