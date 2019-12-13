William H. Snide

Oct. 9, 1949 — Dec. 11, 2019
BALLSTON LAKE — William H. “Bill” Snide, age 70, of Ballston Lake passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Born on Oct. 9, 1949, in Tupper Lake, he was the son of the late Harvey and Rose Snide. He was predeceased by his son, Steven Snide.
Bill spent his career with the Army Medical Service Corps, retiring as a Lt. Col, and went on to work as a human resources manager. He was a member of the Starpoint Church in Clifton Park and volunteered for many non-profit organizations. As a native of the Adirondacks, he loved to spend time in the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife, Grace Snide; son, Michael (Ashley) Snide; brothers, Robert and David Snide; and his granddaughters, Danielle, Dakota, and Kailynn.
Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Dec. 16, with a service at noon at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park. Burial will be in Saratoga National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Foundation.
To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by the Catricala Funeral Home, Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park.
