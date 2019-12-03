{{featured_button_text}}

Jan. 3, 1947 — Dec. 1, 2019 TICONDEROGA — William H. Paige Jr., 72, of Ticonderoga, passed away Dec. 1, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Jan. 3, 1947, in Elizabethtown, New York, the son of the late William H. Paige and Nancy Robinson Paige.

Bill graduated from Mineville High School in June 1965, and then joined the U.S.M.C. in 1967. He was stationed out of Camp Pendleton, California, and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

Bill spent many years as a tractor-trailer driver for Anchor Motor Freight in Champlain, New York, as well as several other companies over the years. Bill enjoyed riding motorcycles with his friends and sons and tending bar at the General’s Gate in Ticonderoga.

Bill was predeceased by his youngest sister, Nancy Jane in 1950, as well as his oldest son, Joseph T. Paige on July 8, 1993.

He is survived by his son, Donald and his wife, Kasey Paige, as well as his son, William, and his wife Kelley Paige. Mr. Paige also leaves behind his grandchildren, Ian and Brittany Paige of Norfolk, Virginia, Anthony, Adrian, Andrea, Anthony Curtis and Trinity Paige, all of Ticonderoga; as well as his great-grandchildren, Brynn and Carson of Norfolk, Virginia. Bill is also survived by his sister, Earline Prudhomme of Savannah, Georgia; his nephews, Michael, James Blanchard and Justin Duffany; and his nieces, Laura and Nancy and Andrea Blanchard and his sister, Laura Duffany also of Savannah, Georgia.

At Mr. Paige’s request, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of Mr. Paige’s life will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the E.M.A of Ticonderoga.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.

