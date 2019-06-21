William H. Burnham

July 13, 1952—June 18, 2019
CORINTH — William H. “Bill” Burnham, 66, of Gurney Lane, went into the arms of The Lord, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on July 13, 1952 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Robert Sr. and Sophie (Motyka) Burnham.
Bill graduated from Corinth High School in 1972 and attended Adirondack Community College receiving his certification in the electrical and instrumentation field.
He was first employed at the International Paper Company in Corinth where he completed an apprenticeship, took many courses, became a journeyman, was a department supervisor, and became a teacher in the company’s apprenticeship program. He worked for IP for 29 years until the closure of the Corinth IP Mill.
Bill then worked for Mohawk Fine Paper Co., in Waterford, where he has worked for almost 17 years, and earned the title of Instrumentation Specialist. He was proud of his work, always giving 100% and doing it right. He had great respect for his supervisors and his apprentice at Mohawk.
He married Deborah J. Hart on Sept. 8, 2017, after being together for 13 years. Bill loved, respected and cared for Deb’s children as his own. He also loved his little house at the foot of the mountain and loved his family.
Bill enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, boating, amateur radios, collecting guitars, classic rock, and spending time with his family.
Survivors besides his loving wife include two sons that he was very proud of, loved them and raised them to be the good men that they are today, William “BJ” Burnham (Frances) of Corinth and Joshua Burnham (Rebekah) of Corinth, and Bill’s first wife, Holly (Butler) Burnham, of Hadley; four step-children, Melanie Walker (Greg Kyser) of Colorado, Michael Duggan of Queensbury, Matthew Hunt (Danielle Latterell) of Queensbury, and Marcus Hunt (Alyssa) of Hudson Falls; 11 grandchildren, Siobhain, Fiona, Kieran, Caleb, Caitlin, Colby, Cassius, Briana, Damien, Lola, and Ellsie; four brothers, Calvin Burnham (Dianna) of Lake Luzerne, John Burnham (Mel) of Corinth, Lee Burnham (Brooke) of Corinth, and Bob Burnham (Gail) of Corinth; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, June 24, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth with Lane Schermerhorn, officiating.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Following the memorial service, all are welcome to the Corinth Fire House, Saratoga Ave., Corinth for a reception.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Cunningham and the nurses and staff in the ICU at Glens Falls Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care shown to Bill and to his family.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the charity of one’s choice.
