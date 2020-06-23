May 9, 1931—June 18, 2020
JOHNSBURG — William H. “Bill” Hopkins, 89, formerly of Goodman Road, passed away peacefully, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Granville Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Born May 9, 1931 in Johnsburg, he was the son of the late Thomas and Tressa (Harrington) Hopkins. Following his graduation from Johnsburg Central School, Bill entered the United States Army. He was stationed in many parts of the world for 22 years achieving a rank of Technical Sargent until his honorable discharge in 1970.
Bill enjoyed riding his motorcycle, flying his airplane as a private pilot, and short track auto racing.
He and his wife, Barbara were members of the Johnsburg United Methodist Church as well as the Bethel United Methodist Church in North Carolina.
Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Terry Hopkins and step-daughter, Phyllis Monroe.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 22 years, Barbara Hopkins of Johnsburg; his son, Dale Hopkins and his wife, Beverly of Alabama; two grandchildren, one great-grandchild; his step-children, Cindy Bennett, Linda Harrington, Bruce Richards (CoraMae), Sherry Innace, Laura Pearsall (Dave), and Curtis Richards (Kelly); 15 step-grandchildren, 21 step-great grandchildren, and 13 great-great grandchildren; He is also survived by two brothers, Kenneth Hopkins of North Creek and Thomas Hopkins of South Carolina, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At Bill’s request, there are no calling hours scheduled.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be conducted privately at the Warrensburg First United Methodist Church.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
