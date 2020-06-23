× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 9, 1931—June 18, 2020

JOHNSBURG — William H. “Bill” Hopkins, 89, formerly of Goodman Road, passed away peacefully, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Granville Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Born May 9, 1931 in Johnsburg, he was the son of the late Thomas and Tressa (Harrington) Hopkins. Following his graduation from Johnsburg Central School, Bill entered the United States Army. He was stationed in many parts of the world for 22 years achieving a rank of Technical Sargent until his honorable discharge in 1970.

Bill enjoyed riding his motorcycle, flying his airplane as a private pilot, and short track auto racing.

He and his wife, Barbara were members of the Johnsburg United Methodist Church as well as the Bethel United Methodist Church in North Carolina.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Terry Hopkins and step-daughter, Phyllis Monroe.