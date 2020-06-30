Aug. 21, 1962 — June 27, 2020 COSSAYUNA — William H. Allen Jr., 57, formerly of Salem, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Bill was born on Aug. 21, 1962 at the Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge.

A loving son, brother, father and grandfather, he is survived by his mother, Sherry; his twin brother, Robert (Nancy); his sisters, Vicki, Amy (Rob) and Susan; his sons, Thomas (Amber) and James (Candi); his grandchildren, Hunter, Kian and Scarlett; his many nieces and nephews and his longtime girlfriend Sandra Huffer and her children, Sarah (Chris) and Michael who he saw as his own children. Bill was predeceased by his father, William H. Allen, Sr. and his grandson, Tanner Shinski.

Bill was an avid sportsman and loved taking his sons hunting and fishing. Bill loved his country and was an avid Second Amendment advocate. He loved competing in the annual Father’s Day fishing tournament on Lake Champlain. Bill graduated from Salem Central School and Albany Welding School and was a member of Local 773 Steamfitters and Pipefitters Union. For the last 20+ years, Bill was a local plumbing and heating specialist and trained his son Thomas to be a master of his craft as well.