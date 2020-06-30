Aug. 21, 1962 — June 27, 2020 COSSAYUNA — William H. Allen Jr., 57, formerly of Salem, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Bill was born on Aug. 21, 1962 at the Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge.
A loving son, brother, father and grandfather, he is survived by his mother, Sherry; his twin brother, Robert (Nancy); his sisters, Vicki, Amy (Rob) and Susan; his sons, Thomas (Amber) and James (Candi); his grandchildren, Hunter, Kian and Scarlett; his many nieces and nephews and his longtime girlfriend Sandra Huffer and her children, Sarah (Chris) and Michael who he saw as his own children. Bill was predeceased by his father, William H. Allen, Sr. and his grandson, Tanner Shinski.
Bill was an avid sportsman and loved taking his sons hunting and fishing. Bill loved his country and was an avid Second Amendment advocate. He loved competing in the annual Father’s Day fishing tournament on Lake Champlain. Bill graduated from Salem Central School and Albany Welding School and was a member of Local 773 Steamfitters and Pipefitters Union. For the last 20+ years, Bill was a local plumbing and heating specialist and trained his son Thomas to be a master of his craft as well.
He was loved by his customers for his kind heart and fair prices. Bill would never ask anyone he worked for to give their last dollar instead he would offer to barter or take something as simple as hunting permission as payment for his services.
Bill’s loss will be felt by his family and the communities that he served for many years.
Calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Salem United Methodist Church, 29 W. Broadway, Salem. A service will begin at 3 p.m. following the calling hours with the Rev. Debbie Earthrowl officiating. Those attending the services are required to follow social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions in memory of Bill may be made to the Salem Fuel Fund, Attn: John Hickland, P.O. Box 412, Salem, NY 12865 or the Salem Pistol and Rifle Club, Attn: Dave Culver, P.O. Box 325, Salem, NY 12865. To offer condolences to Bill’s family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.