March 28, 1943—June 4, 2019
SOUTH GLENS FALLS—William E. Granger, 76, passed away on Tuesday June 4, 2019, at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born March 28, 1943 in Glens Falls, New York he was the son of the late Gordon and Nora (Crannell) Granger.
Bill graduated from South Glens Falls High School class of 1961 and continued his education at the University of Maryland obtaining his associates degree.
After high school Bill proudly entered the United States Navy serving on a nuclear submarine the USS Trumpetfish. He served his country from 1961-1967.
On Sept. 10, 2006 Bill married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Sharon Potter at St. Michael’s Church with Rev. Robert A. Nugent officiating.
He was a communicant of St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls where he served as a Eucharistic Minister.
Bill retired from the Washington D.C. Fire Department after serving from 1971-1994. He was also employed at The Pentagon as security guard during 9/11 and Kellogg’s Karpet in South Glens Falls.
He enjoyed sharing time at ball games for his nieces and nephews, artwork, painting, wood working, specializing in walking sticks, loved his job working at Moreau State Park, and spending time with his friends and family.
Bill was a member of the South Glens Falls Rotary, Hudson Falls Rotary, Knight of Columbus Council – 11160 Rev. Robert A. Nugent Council where Bill was a 4th degree knight, VFW Post # 2475 and American Legion Mohican Post 553.
Left to cherish Bill’s memory include his wife of 13 years, Sharon Granger of South Glens Falls; daughter, Kristi Maryott and her husband Jerry of Maryland; son, Kenney Granger and his wife Alicia of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Rileigh Maryott and Brandon Granger; brother, Harold Granger and his wife Pat of South Colton, New York; sisters, Janice Young and her husband Jack of South Glens Falls and Barbara Aurilio and her husband Nick of Queensbury; sister-in-law, Karen Potter of South Glens Falls; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Friday, June 7, 2019, at St. Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
A Funeral Mass will be conducted following the calling hours at 12 noon with Rev. Guy A. Childs officiating.
Rite of Committal will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Donations in bills memory can be made to Strength in Numbers C/O Jayne Snyder, 4 Kimberly Lane, Fort Edward, NY 12828 or strengthinnumberspas.wixsite.com/website-1
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view William’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.