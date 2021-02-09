July 3, 1927—Feb. 7, 2021
ARGYLE—William Gilbert Stevens, 93, of Argyle, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2021, at his home surrounded by family members. He was born in Grand Isle, VT, July 3, 1927, son of the late Ernest Stevens and Nellie Charbano.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Stevens (Dubuque); his son, Glenn Stevens and wife Debbie; his daughter, Pam Ellis (Stevens) and husband Robert; his son, Steve Stevens and wife Dee; his daughter, Sandi Stevens; his son-in-law, Tim Zeno; grandchildren: Miranda Squires (Stevens) and husband Rylan, Matt Stevens, Ashley Ellis and Dylan Ellis; his great-grandchildren: Kiana Squires and Shea Squires; sister, Sharon Dubuque. He is predeceased by his daughter, Linda Zeno (Stevens) and his stepfather, Ralph Dubuque.
William graduated high school in 1945 and soon after joined the Air Force where he proudly served for three years prior to an honorable discharge in 1948. He married Helen Dubuque in 1951, starting 69 loving years of marriage. William received a scholarship to study at The University of Vermont where he graduated in 1952 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture. He put his degree to good use, teaching for 27 years and eventually starting his own fruit and vegetable farm in Argyle, Butternut Ridge Farm. William was also one of the founders of the Glens Falls and Saratoga Farmers Markets.
William loved sports and was a lifelong Boston Red Sox and Duke Blue Devils fan. His passion for sports also found him attending countless Argyle Scots games to watch his children and grandchildren play. He was also an avid card player, and enjoyed weekly gatherings to play with his friends, Al, Ed and Tom. William also loved to travel to Canada, Florida and Vermont being three of his most frequented destinations over his lifetime.
For the last decade, if you drove by Butternut Ridge Farm during the summer you were likely to find William sitting on the porch enjoying the weather, driving around on his golf cart to see the produce or feeding his fish in the pond. On rainy days and during the winter, he put together many puzzles that are now proudly displayed at many friends and families houses.
At the family’s request there will be no calling hours.
A Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Argyle Presbyterian Church, 48 Main St, Argyle, NY 12809. Due to COVID restrictions, only 120 people will be allowed inside at once. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Donations in William’s memory can be made to Argyle Emergency Squad Inc., 15 Sheridan Street, Argyle, NY 12809.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. To view William’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit: kilmerfuneralhome.com.
