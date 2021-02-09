July 3, 1927—Feb. 7, 2021

ARGYLE—William Gilbert Stevens, 93, of Argyle, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2021, at his home surrounded by family members. He was born in Grand Isle, VT, July 3, 1927, son of the late Ernest Stevens and Nellie Charbano.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Stevens (Dubuque); his son, Glenn Stevens and wife Debbie; his daughter, Pam Ellis (Stevens) and husband Robert; his son, Steve Stevens and wife Dee; his daughter, Sandi Stevens; his son-in-law, Tim Zeno; grandchildren: Miranda Squires (Stevens) and husband Rylan, Matt Stevens, Ashley Ellis and Dylan Ellis; his great-grandchildren: Kiana Squires and Shea Squires; sister, Sharon Dubuque. He is predeceased by his daughter, Linda Zeno (Stevens) and his stepfather, Ralph Dubuque.

William graduated high school in 1945 and soon after joined the Air Force where he proudly served for three years prior to an honorable discharge in 1948. He married Helen Dubuque in 1951, starting 69 loving years of marriage. William received a scholarship to study at The University of Vermont where he graduated in 1952 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture. He put his degree to good use, teaching for 27 years and eventually starting his own fruit and vegetable farm in Argyle, Butternut Ridge Farm. William was also one of the founders of the Glens Falls and Saratoga Farmers Markets.