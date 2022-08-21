May 9, 1948—Aug. 17, 2022

GLENS FALLS — William Garrie Provost of Glens Falls, NY was taken from us on Aug. 17, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital following complications from a rare form of leukemia, with Mary Ann his loving wife by his side.

Bill was born in Schenectady, NY on May 9, 1948, and was the son of the late Bertram F. and Betty G. Provost. He graduated from Linton High School and obtained degrees from Albany Business College and The College of St. Rose. While at St. Rose in 1970, Bill helped establish the first intercollegiate sports competition.

In 2003, Bill retired from the U.S. Government’s Center for Medicaid Services after more than 33 years in various financial management positions. One of Bill’s professional accomplishments was promoting Managed Health Care for the NYS’s Medicaid population.

Bill and Mary Ann loved traveling to NYC, Maine, California and South Carolina. Bill loved horse racing and had many handicapping friends.

In a rare achievement Bill bowled a 300 game on April 11, 1995 and had a golf hole in one on April 15, 1995.

In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his sisters: Susan Provost Powers, Karen Provost Osterhout, and Martha Provost Dawson, his niece Karin Powers Ward. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews including: Terri Dawson Muckey (Jim) of Oswego, NY, Michael Powers of Saratoga Lake, NY, Lindsey Osterhout, and Christopher Osterhout (Katie) of Mechanicville, NY, Amy Powers Kelly (Donnie) of Birmingham, AL; and numerous cousins.

Special thanks to the Glens Falls Ambulance Service, the Glens Falls ER and Tower 2 staff for their wonderful care on Bill’s last day.

Bill has donated his remains to the Albany Medical Collage Anatomical Gift Program. There will not be any calling hours or funeral at this time. The burial will be private on a later date.