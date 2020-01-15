Aug. 5, 1943 — Jan. 9, 2020
QUEENSBURY — William G. Ringer Sr., 76, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, following a long illness at his home with his loved ones by his side.
Born on Aug. 5, 1943 in Queensbury, he was the son of the late Wilbur L. and Matilda A. (Ross) Ringer.
William attended Glens Falls City Schools.
He previously worked for International Paper Company in Corinth and Enjem’s Flooring in Herkimer. Bill went on to own and operate Ringer’s Carpet Service of Queensbury for over 40 years. Before Bill’s retirement, he worked at Ballston Carpet and Tile.
Bill married Laurene A. Nash on Oct. 4, 1964.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing, snowmobiling, ice fishing, traveling, horse-racing and the casino.
Bill was a season-ticket holder for the local hockey team for 40 years, loved his yearly family vacation in York Beach, Maine, enjoyed spending time at the Northway Diner with the “Romeo Club” and was a member of the Queensbury Country Club since 1993.
He was a loving husband, Dad, brother, Pop and Poppy to all of his family. He will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his in-laws, Roy A. Nash and Bertha Nash; brothers-in-law, James C. Fish, Gary Nash, Andy Nash and William Nash; sisters-in-law, Dotty Nash Whitman and Barbara Nash Brownell.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Laurene A. (Nash) Ringer; his children, Tammie Ringer, William “Chip” G. Ringer Jr. and his wife, Laurie L.; his grandchildren, Jonathyn L. Johnson, Trevor J. Vadnais, Asia M. Norton and Tyler W. Ringer; great-grandchildren, Ethan Lee Johnson and Roen Norton; sister, Judy A. Fish; brother, Michael J. Ringer (Jeanette); aunts, Shirley Griffen and Isabelle Woodcock; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Calling hours will take place from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A funeral Mass will take place the following day, Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Annunciation Roman Catholic Church, Aviation Road, Queensbury.
A gathering will follow the Mass at VFW Post No. 6196, 32 Luzerne Road, Queensbury.
Burial will be in the spring at St. Alphonsus Cemetery.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
