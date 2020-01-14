Aug. 5, 1943 — Jan. 9, 2020

QUEENSBURY — William G. Ringer Sr., 76, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, following a long illness at his home with his loved ones by his side.

Born on Aug. 5, 1943 in Queensbury, he was the son of the late Wilbur L. and Matilda A. (Ross) Ringer.

William attended Glens Falls City Schools.

He previously worked for International Paper Company in Corinth and Enjem’s Flooring in Herkimer. Bill went on to own and operate Ringer’s Carpet Service of Queensbury for over 40 years. Before Bill’s retirement, he worked at Ballston Carpet and Tile.

Bill married Laurene A. Nash on Oct. 4, 1964.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing, snowmobiling, ice fishing, traveling, horse-racing and the casino.

Bill was a season-ticket holder for the local hockey team for 40 years, loved his yearly family vacation in York Beach, Maine, enjoyed spending time at the Northway Diner with the “Romeo Club” and was a member of the Queensbury Country Club since 1993.