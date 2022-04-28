Jan. 20, 1941—April 26, 2022

QUEENSBURY — William G. LaPierre, 81, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Corinth, NY, Jan. 20, 1941, he was the son of the late Henry and Helen (Kelly) LaPierre. Bill graduated from St Mary’s-St. Alphonsus in 1960 and Simmons School of Mortuary Science in 1961, Syracuse, NY. After getting his NY State Funeral Directing License, Bill worked for Densmore Funeral Home in Corinth.

In 1966 he moved his family to Westchester County where he worked at funeral homes in Pleasantville and Bronx, NY, and then owned and operated Clark Funeral Home in Yorktown Heights, NY.

After retiring in 2000 he and his wife moved to Chestertown, NY where he joined the North Warren Ambulance Corp., became an EMT and served as Captain. He was also a member of the Pottersville Fire Dept. In 2013, they moved to Queensbury to be closer to family.

Bill loved the Adirondacks and enjoyed taking his children and grandchildren on his pontoon boat on Schroon Lake. He was a member of the Yorktown Rod and Gun Club and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, and attending the Adirondack Thunder hockey games.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Sandra Strasburger, married Aug. 1, 1964; daughters: Kristen (Chris) Groff, Raleigh, NC, Danielle (Jim) McCormick, Queensbury, NY, Andrea (Jon) Battista, Valhalla, NY; and son Bill (Heather) LaPierre, Yorktown Heights, NY; 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandson; sister Ann Burger, Colorado Springs, CO; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by two sisters and their husbands, Helen and Robert Eves and Margaret and Phil Fragassi and one grandson, Ryan McCormick.

The family wishes to extend their thanks to the very caring staff at the CR Wood Cancer Center and Glens Falls Hospital.

Calling Hours will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Glens Falls, NY. Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of the Capital Region, 139 S. Lake Ave., Albany, NY 12208, or St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus School, 10 Church St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.