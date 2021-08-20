May 21, 1942—Aug. 19, 2021
CORINTH — William G. “Bill” Richards, 79, of Antone Mountain Road, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on May 21, 1942 in Mechanicville, he was the son of the late Clarence “Dick” and Ethel (Miner) Richards.
Bill attended Hadley-Luzerne High School.
He joined the United States Navy, serving from 1961 to 1964 during the Vietnam War.
Bill married Marie Morey on August 27, 1978 in Corinth and the couple has resided on Antone Mountain Road for many years.
He was employed as a correctional officer at Great Meadows Correctional Facility and at Washington County Corrections, both in Comstock, until his retirement.
Bill was a member of the St. John’s Lodge Free and Accepted Masons of Greenfield Center for many years and currently was a member of the Franklin Lodge Free and Accepted Masons of Ballston Spa.
He was a musician most of his life and loved playing his guitar and mandolin with his family. He was a very loving and caring person and would bend over backwards for anyone. He also will be remembered for his great sense of humor.
Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by two children, Kara Richards and Mitchell Richards; and one sister, Marjorie (Richards) Pierce.
Survivors besides his loving wife of almost 43 years, Marie Richards of Corinth, include five children, Ellie Tessier (Robert) of Fort Edward, Jessie Crandall (Joseph) of Corinth, Frank Richards (Robin) of Hudson Falls, Brian Randall (Tammy) of Corinth, and Kimberly Richards (Shawn Shattuck) of Stony Creek; one brother, Jack Richards (Rose) of Lake Luzerne; his brother-in-law, Gary Morey (Roberta) of Corinth; his grandchildren, Michael, TJ, Ashley (J), Nicole (Patrick), Brian, Joshua, Sabrina, Joseph, Justin, Trevor, and Mitchell Jr.; six great-grandchildren, Madison, Serenity, Riley, Bentley, Jayden, and Mariah; his nephew and nieces, Jeff Hamblin (Irma), Jamie Hamblin (Jen) and Donna Robert (Joe); and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Bill’s life will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, August 23, 2021 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
Friends may call from 5-7 p.m., Monday, at the funeral home, prior to the service. A Masonic Service will be held at 6:15 p.m., Monday, at the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank Community Hospice of Saratoga, and the staff at Charles R. Wood Cancer Center for their kindness and compassionate care given to Bill during his illness. We also wish to thank our friends and family for all the kind words, prayers and support shown to Bill and to his family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.