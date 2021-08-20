May 21, 1942—Aug. 19, 2021

CORINTH — William G. “Bill” Richards, 79, of Antone Mountain Road, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on May 21, 1942 in Mechanicville, he was the son of the late Clarence “Dick” and Ethel (Miner) Richards.

Bill attended Hadley-Luzerne High School.

He joined the United States Navy, serving from 1961 to 1964 during the Vietnam War.

Bill married Marie Morey on August 27, 1978 in Corinth and the couple has resided on Antone Mountain Road for many years.

He was employed as a correctional officer at Great Meadows Correctional Facility and at Washington County Corrections, both in Comstock, until his retirement.

Bill was a member of the St. John’s Lodge Free and Accepted Masons of Greenfield Center for many years and currently was a member of the Franklin Lodge Free and Accepted Masons of Ballston Spa.

He was a musician most of his life and loved playing his guitar and mandolin with his family. He was a very loving and caring person and would bend over backwards for anyone. He also will be remembered for his great sense of humor.