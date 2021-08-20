 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William G. 'Bill' Richards
0 entries

William G. 'Bill' Richards

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
William G. "Bill" Richards

May 21, 1942—Aug. 19, 2021

CORINTH — William G. “Bill” Richards, 79, of Antone Mountain Road, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on May 21, 1942 in Mechanicville, he was the son of the late Clarence “Dick” and Ethel (Miner) Richards.

Bill attended Hadley-Luzerne High School.

He joined the United States Navy, serving from 1961 to 1964 during the Vietnam War.

Bill married Marie Morey on August 27, 1978 in Corinth and the couple has resided on Antone Mountain Road for many years.

He was employed as a correctional officer at Great Meadows Correctional Facility and at Washington County Corrections, both in Comstock, until his retirement.

Bill was a member of the St. John’s Lodge Free and Accepted Masons of Greenfield Center for many years and currently was a member of the Franklin Lodge Free and Accepted Masons of Ballston Spa.

He was a musician most of his life and loved playing his guitar and mandolin with his family. He was a very loving and caring person and would bend over backwards for anyone. He also will be remembered for his great sense of humor.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by two children, Kara Richards and Mitchell Richards; and one sister, Marjorie (Richards) Pierce.

Survivors besides his loving wife of almost 43 years, Marie Richards of Corinth, include five children, Ellie Tessier (Robert) of Fort Edward, Jessie Crandall (Joseph) of Corinth, Frank Richards (Robin) of Hudson Falls, Brian Randall (Tammy) of Corinth, and Kimberly Richards (Shawn Shattuck) of Stony Creek; one brother, Jack Richards (Rose) of Lake Luzerne; his brother-in-law, Gary Morey (Roberta) of Corinth; his grandchildren, Michael, TJ, Ashley (J), Nicole (Patrick), Brian, Joshua, Sabrina, Joseph, Justin, Trevor, and Mitchell Jr.; six great-grandchildren, Madison, Serenity, Riley, Bentley, Jayden, and Mariah; his nephew and nieces, Jeff Hamblin (Irma), Jamie Hamblin (Jen) and Donna Robert (Joe); and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Bill’s life will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, August 23, 2021 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

Friends may call from 5-7 p.m., Monday, at the funeral home, prior to the service. A Masonic Service will be held at 6:15 p.m., Monday, at the funeral home.

The family wishes to thank Community Hospice of Saratoga, and the staff at Charles R. Wood Cancer Center for their kindness and compassionate care given to Bill during his illness. We also wish to thank our friends and family for all the kind words, prayers and support shown to Bill and to his family.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Should you eat 'dusty' looking chocolate?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News