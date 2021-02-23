Mar. 21, 1926—Feb. 20, 2021

GLEN LAKE—William Fredrick Miller, Jr., 94, of Glen Lake, slipped the grasp of Earth and entered Heaven on February 20, 2021. Born March 21, 1926, Bill was the only child of William and Mary (Gearhart) Miller of Albany.

Bill was drafted into the US Navy from Vincentian Institute in 1944, during World War II. He was assigned to the Armed Cargo Attack Vessel USS Oglethorpe as Radioman Petty Officer Second Class, where he served honorably in the Pacific Theatre. Bill remains part of THE Greatest Generation and was proud to have served his Country.

He married Marie Luther in June 1949 and has remained happily married for nearly 72 years.

After purchasing property on Glen Lake in 1951 from his father, they raised their five children and continued to reside there until his passing. Many great memories were made there and each of us smile broadly, as we reminisce of our time together on Glen Lake.

Bill enjoyed golfing, fishing, and spent decades serving on the Board of Directors for the Glen Lake Protective Association and was affectionately referred to as the Dam Mayor for keeping the lake at the proper level.