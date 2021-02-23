Mar. 21, 1926—Feb. 20, 2021
GLEN LAKE—William Fredrick Miller, Jr., 94, of Glen Lake, slipped the grasp of Earth and entered Heaven on February 20, 2021. Born March 21, 1926, Bill was the only child of William and Mary (Gearhart) Miller of Albany.
Bill was drafted into the US Navy from Vincentian Institute in 1944, during World War II. He was assigned to the Armed Cargo Attack Vessel USS Oglethorpe as Radioman Petty Officer Second Class, where he served honorably in the Pacific Theatre. Bill remains part of THE Greatest Generation and was proud to have served his Country.
He married Marie Luther in June 1949 and has remained happily married for nearly 72 years.
After purchasing property on Glen Lake in 1951 from his father, they raised their five children and continued to reside there until his passing. Many great memories were made there and each of us smile broadly, as we reminisce of our time together on Glen Lake.
Bill enjoyed golfing, fishing, and spent decades serving on the Board of Directors for the Glen Lake Protective Association and was affectionately referred to as the Dam Mayor for keeping the lake at the proper level.
He is survived by his loving wife Marie; and their children: Donald and Helen (Austin) and their children, Dustin Miller and Jenna Miller; Michael and Jeanette (Stepowski) Miller and their daughter and husband, Kristina (Miller) and Kyle Perkins and their son, Wyatt Perkins; Peter and Ann (Kempski) Miller; Kenneth Miller and daughter, Magnolia Miller; Kathleen (Miller) and Duane Gowen and their children Eric Gowen, Jamie Gowen, Isaiah Gowen and Elias Gowen. In addition to nieces, nephews, and cousins all cherish the memories of their father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and cousin.
Please join us at noon on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 for his celebration of life and Mass of Christian burial at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave, South Glens Falls.
Family and friends may call on the family at church starting at 11 a.m. until the time of mass. Due to restrictions, facemasks are mandatory.
Burial will be in the spring in St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
Please send a remembrance in Bill’s name to Bay Ridge Rescue Squad, 1109 Ridge Road, Queensbury.
Arrangements are under the care of the Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave, South Glens Falls and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com
