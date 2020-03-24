William Frederic Eberle

Bill graduated high school from Lyndonville Central School in 1943 and at first had no plans for college. Upon the encouragement of his high school English teacher who saw him idle that summer after graduation, Bill’s dad promptly marched into the Dean’s office at Cornell University and proclaimed that his son would like to attend their college. Politely redirected to the admissions office, Bill was accepted into the Cornell School of Agriculture and began his college experience. After just one year at Cornell, Bill was drafted into the U.S. Army and shipped off to join the war effort in Belgium as WWII was coming to a close. Returning to school after the war, Bill graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in bacteriology in 1949, and started work at General Foods in New Jersey, living in Hoboken, New Jersey, where he roomed with his soon to be brother-in-law, Roy Harrington.