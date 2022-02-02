Dec. 4, 1953—Jan. 30, 2022

FORT ANN — William F. Walker, Sr. “Wild Bill”, 68, Fort Ann, NY, passed away on Jan. 30, 2022 surrounded by loved ones in his home. William was born on Dec. 4, 1953 to Freemont and Delina Walker in Glens Falls Hospital.

He attended school in Whitehall, NY, and worked on many local dairy farms from childhood through early adulthood. He was fond of sharing how he “lied like hell” to get his first job on a construction crew, and quickly became foreman after confessing to his boss. He was known by many for his strong work ethic, dependability, and sense of humor.

In the early 80s he settled into what would become a lifelong career as a trucker. He would eventually return to farm work as a retiree, and he took great pleasure in the peace and solitude of the fields.

William was the kind of man who found joy in connecting with people and left an impression on everyone he met. In the 90s he turned his passion for helping others toward service to the community by joining the North Granville Fire Department and the Fort Ann Rescue Squad, but he also helped the community in less traditional ways, like bringing lonely strangers home for the holidays. He had great faith in the kindness of others, and shared everything he had with a wildly generous heart.

Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, William managed his final years with strength, humor, and sheer stubbornness, and wanted to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible. On his final day he was surrounded by family who adored him more than anything else in the world.

William was predeceased by his parents, Freemont and Delina; brother, Gary; sister, Sharon; and first born son, Theodore. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Rose Walker; sons: William Walker, Jr. and Alan (Brenda) Walker; daughters: Jessica Carpenter, Renee (Naim) Ahmeti; step-daughters: Christine (Paul) Milligan, Sherry (Richard) Cooke, Karene Fish, April (Gary Parker) White; sisters: Evelyn (Frank) McDonald, and Laura Carpenter; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and close family friends.

He will be interred with his family in Greenmount Cemetery in Whitehall. Arrangements are being made for a burial service and Celebration of his Life this May, date and time TBA. Services are under the direction of Mason Funeral Home in Fort Ann.