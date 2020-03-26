William F. Olden Jr.
Oct. 10, 1953 — March 23, 2020

ADIRONDACK — William F. Olden Jr., 66 passed away at home with his dog, Gizmo by his side on Monday, March 23, 2020.

Born Oct. 10, 1953 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late William F. Olden Sr. and Betty J. Fox.

He was self-employed as a painter and a logger for many years.

He married the love of his life, Claire E. Belanger on Oct. 23, 1971.

He enjoyed his life. He loved going fishing, playing horseshoes and enjoying his bonfires and above all, loved being with his friends and family.

He is survived by his daughter, Regina Prosser of Adirondack; his son, William F. Olden III (Krystal) of Warrensburg; siblings, Cheryl Martin, Tina and Richard Curran, Charles and Dorothy Olden, Douglas and Wanda Olden, Donald Olden and Richard Fox all of Warrensburg. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

A graveside service to celebrate his life will be conducted in St. Cecilia’s Cemetery at a time to be announced in the spring.

Bill’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Chris and Billie Jean Condon and families for always being there.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to William Olden, III, 238 River St., Warrensburg, NY 12885 to help defray funeral expenses. Any help would be greatly appreciated.

