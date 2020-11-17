Sept. 1, 1939—Nov. 14, 2020

QUEENSBURY—William F. Deyoe, age 81, passed away on November 14, 2020. At the time of his passing he was residing in the Terrace at the Glen in Queensbury.

He was born on Sept. 1, 1939. He was the son of the late Augustus Deyoe and Margorie Sweet Deyoe.

Let there be no doubt, the most important person in the Bill’s life was his late wife Peg Deyoe. They were joined in marriage on April 30, 1958 and were married for 54 years.

For his entire life Bill was a very hard-working man. After graduating from Schuylerville High School, Bill took his first job working for William H. Mears on Mears Crest Farm. He worked two weeks with every other Sunday off.

Bill’s next job was working on the New York State Farm. He was an assistant herdsman.

After working at the State Farm Bill moved on to his next profession. He worked as an artificial inseminator for Curtis Breeding Services.

When Bill’s father passed away in 1963 Bill took over running the family dairy farm. In 1981 Bill retired from farming and moved to Quaker Springs.