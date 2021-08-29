Dec. 7, 1948—Aug. 23, 2021

SCHUYLERVILLE — William F. “Bill” Parillo, 72, a lifelong resident of Schuylerville, passed away peacefully at home, with his wife by his side, following a battle with lung cancer on Monday, August 23, 2021.

He was born December 7, 1948, in Saratoga Springs, to the late James P. and Dorothy (Pratt) Parillo.

William “Bill” served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. After the war, he returned home to his significant other, Mary Ann Venn. He worked as a machine shop supervisor for the Canal Corporation for over 30 years, and later he found his dream job, working as the groundskeeper for Battenkill Country Club. A beer with Christine and mowing grass was the perfect fit.

Give him a gun, rod and reel, and a Budweiser and he was in heaven. Experiencing the joys of nature and what it provided gave him peace. Many fun times with friends and family were had tossing a line into the various lakes and rivers this area has to offer. His favorite place to be with friends was hunting at a camp in Ticonderoga. Bill loved his family dearly and he was proud of his home. He and his wife spent countless hours making it into something beautiful that will be cherished for generations to come.