Dec. 7, 1948—Aug. 23, 2021
SCHUYLERVILLE — William F. “Bill” Parillo, 72, a lifelong resident of Schuylerville, passed away peacefully at home, with his wife by his side, following a battle with lung cancer on Monday, August 23, 2021.
He was born December 7, 1948, in Saratoga Springs, to the late James P. and Dorothy (Pratt) Parillo.
William “Bill” served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. After the war, he returned home to his significant other, Mary Ann Venn. He worked as a machine shop supervisor for the Canal Corporation for over 30 years, and later he found his dream job, working as the groundskeeper for Battenkill Country Club. A beer with Christine and mowing grass was the perfect fit.
Give him a gun, rod and reel, and a Budweiser and he was in heaven. Experiencing the joys of nature and what it provided gave him peace. Many fun times with friends and family were had tossing a line into the various lakes and rivers this area has to offer. His favorite place to be with friends was hunting at a camp in Ticonderoga. Bill loved his family dearly and he was proud of his home. He and his wife spent countless hours making it into something beautiful that will be cherished for generations to come.
Bill was a funny guy, he had a joke for every situation and if you laughed, he would keep spilling them out until he had you rolling on the floor with deep belly laughs. Christmases with his sister and her family always incorporated good food, love, and laughs.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his grandmother, Edith Scuderi; brothers-in-law Bob Ahola and Mike LaPoint.
He is survived by his wife Mary Ann of Schuylerville; sisters: Sharon Ahola of Schuylerville and Cindy LaPoint of Wilton; brothers: Jim (Helen) Parillo of Wilton, and Mike Parillo of Nashua, NH; several nieces, nephews; and special fur baby OJ.
There will be no calling hours.
Graveside services and full military honors will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY, 12871. A luncheon will follow the service at the Old Saratoga Post #278 American Legion in Schuylerville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill’s memory may be made to Saratoga Community Hospice and Saratoga County Animal Shelter.
A special thank you to the hospice nurses, social worker, chaplains, and overnight nurse Colleen, you were all a tremendous help and support for the family.
“BILL, IT WAS A GREAT RIDE, I WILL AWAYS LOVE YOU”.
Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
